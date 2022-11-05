ALBUQUERQUE — It was day of firsts and a day of “been there, done that” Saturday at the girls State Cross-Country Championships at Albuquerque Academy.

Los Alamos made it an even two dozen blue trophies with its latest trip to the top of the podium, while Santa Fe Indian School won its first state championship in 19 years.

Scattered in between were individual titles for St. Michael’s sophomore Raylee Hunt, Los Alamos senior Emma Montoya and second-place finishes for Mya Griego of Santa Fe Prep and Peñasco’s Rochelle Lopez.

