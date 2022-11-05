ALBUQUERQUE — It was day of firsts and a day of “been there, done that” Saturday at the girls State Cross-Country Championships at Albuquerque Academy.
Los Alamos made it an even two dozen blue trophies with its latest trip to the top of the podium, while Santa Fe Indian School won its first state championship in 19 years.
Scattered in between were individual titles for St. Michael’s sophomore Raylee Hunt, Los Alamos senior Emma Montoya and second-place finishes for Mya Griego of Santa Fe Prep and Peñasco’s Rochelle Lopez.
Class 1A-2A
Ben Sanchez never seriously considered retiring after this season. With three team state titles through the first 18 years of his coaching career at Peñasco, he decided long before the current schedule got underway he’d reach two decades before deciding what to do next.
“An even 20 years sounds a lot nicer, but I don’t know,” he said moments after posing for photos with his team after winning his fourth championship since 2016. “I think we have something going here, a lot of young girls with a lot left who will be back in the next couple years.”
Saturday’s title was the second straight for the Panthers. A trifecta seems likely given the fact there’s only one senior in this year’s lineup.
It was a freshman, Lopez, who led the way. Running third for most of the final half of the race, she swept into second thanks to a late tumble by Rehoboth’s Emily Garcia. She held the lead through the first two miles and was in control as the runners approached Academy’s football field that marked the start and finish lines.
Just seconds away from reaching the field, Garcia fell to the pavement as Laguna-Acoma’s Erica Martin and, seconds later, Lopez passed her.
“I didn’t even know what happened until I saw her on the floor,” Lopez said. “People kept yelling at me saying I had a chance to win.”
Lopez finished 16 seconds behind Martin but set the tone for a nailbiting finish between the Panthers and Academy for Technology and the Classics. The teams finished 1-2 a year ago, separated by just two points. They did so again this time around as Peñasco finished with 101 points, two better than the second-place Phoenix. The top four teams were separated by just 14 points, easily the tightest race of the day.
McCurdy had a pair of runners, Aubrey Cordova and Marisol Serna, finish in the top 10 while Kristina Ragland of Pecos was 11th.
On his return next season, Sanchez said it was just one more chance to do what he’s done for longer than any of his athletes have been around: Build success through discipline.
“I learned that through my years in the Marines and the fire department,” he said. “It’s a strong work ethic, of doing things with discipline and getting the most of yourself.”
Class 3A
Santa Fe Indian had won three state titles before Saturday’s return to the top step. This win, however, felt unique. Lady Braves head coach Lloyd Padilla was trying to gather his thoughts when he was asked what it meant to get his team a blue trophy.
“I mean, I am still mind-blown about all this,” he said. “We came into the season with state as our goal. Last year, my first year, there was a lot of pressure to do something with high expectations as a team. This year we set the goal and the main thing was to stay level-headed and keep working because, really, the best competition we had was in Santa Fe.”
Eight of the top 10 runners hailed from city schools, led by Hunt’s repeat as 3A champion. She opened a 14-second lead six minutes into the race and breezed her way to a winning margin of nearly 26 seconds.
“I think about halfway through I could feel I was pulling out in front,” Hunt said. “I never felt comfortable though. I kept telling myself the next girl was going to catch me so I had to keep pushing.”
Griego was one of just three other runners to finish within a minute of Hunt’s winning time, and Griego was nearly 30 seconds in front of third-place finisher Alexis Aguino of SFIS. The Lady Braves had three runners in the top 10; Santa Fe Prep had four.
“I kept doing the math in my head, counting up the point totals as the girls came across,” Padilla said. “When our fifth girl came across I sort of took a deep breath and knew we had it.”
SFIS’s 40 points were 16 better than second-place Santa Fe Prep. St. Michael’s, which fielded a team at state for the first time in five years, was fifth with 155.
Class 4A
Emma Montoya forever etched her name in the pantheon of Los Alamos greats by blazing her way to a comfortable win that was soon echoed by the rest of her team. The Los Alamos sweep in the individual and team competitions made it four in a row for the Hilltoppers, 21 for team coaches Kathy and Rob Hipwood, and 24 for the program.
For Montoya, her finishing time of 18:19 was a personal record and added to track state titles in the 800- and 1,600-meters. Earlier this week she announced she has committed to run cross country next season at UC-Colorado Springs.
“To be part of a championship team is so rewarding, it’s incredible to think of all the people who came before you and to know you’re now part of it,” she said. “The dedication of this team this year was better than I’ve ever seen and a reason for that is the dedication we see every day from the Hipwoods. We trust them.”
Los Alamos has won 17 of the last 23 state championships. The team’s 31 points were just enough to hold off arch rival Albuquerque Academy, which had 37. Each of the top six runners across the line were from those schools, including Hilltoppers Hailey McDowell (third) and Anna Wetteland (sixth).
Class 5A
Santa Fe High’s Mia Schleman was the top Demonette across the line, finishing 46th overall. The team finished 12th of the 15 teams in the field.