ALBUQUERQUE — A potential stadium site for the New Mexico United professional soccer team is located within the footprint of Balloon Fiesta Park in northeast Albuquerque, city officials said in a Thursday afternoon press conference.
The 360-acre park includes a parcel of land to the east of the primary 86-acre grass-covered launch site, a below-grade space that could become the site of the stadium. That spot, which was originally a sand and gravel quarry, covers approximately seven to eight acres and runs adjacent to a large above-ground power line.
Founded in 2018, the United share Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, the 11,214-seat stadium used primarily as the permanent home of the Albuquerque Isotopes Triple-A baseball club.
The United had an unsuccessful bid to secure a $50 million bond for an $80 million downtown stadium in the 2021 election. That measure was soundly defeated with just 35 percent of Albuquerque voters in favor of it.
A feasibility study prior to the election identified several potential stadium sites, none of which included the Balloon Fiesta Park. Sites explored included the railyards in downtown Albuquerque, open land near the University of New Mexico south campus, a site at Mesa del Sol, as well as Albuquerque’s expansive west side.
“I do want to emphasize that I think a lot of this discussion is really in its infancy,” said Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller. “I want to let everyone know that there’s been nothing decided, there’s been no contracts, there’s been no leases or anything like that.”
Keller outlined six criteria points that must be met before plans for a stadium progress.
The location should leverage existing infrastructure.
It should not require a zoning change.
It must already be available to mass transit with no funding for additional roads required.
The city use only state funding already on hand, not money from its own coffers.
Balloon Fiesta land will be leased, not sold.
At least half the funding comes from private sources, making it a true public/private venture.
“We feel that if these criteria are met that we are very interested in supporting a stadium,” Keller said.
United owner Peter Trevisani addressed a group of fans last weekend, hinting of a proposed plan for Balloon Fiesta Park. Neither he nor the city have discussed what the new stadium would look like, how many seats it would have or how much it would actually cost.
“Seeing the city of Albuquerque’s and the state of New Mexico’s commitment to improving Balloon Fiesta’s Park is inspiring,” said Trevisani in a statement issued by the team. “Balloon Fiesta Park is one of the gems of our state, bringing in visitors from around the world to see New Mexico’s beauty. We’re excited to see it continue to grow and improve for year-round use by New Mexicans. We’re enthusiastic about what is coming next for New Mexico, and we look forward to being part of that growth. While this is an exciting first step, there is still a tremendous amount of work to do.”
City of Albuquerque chief administrative officer Lawrence Rael said the city has secured $8.5 million in state funding for generic stadium infrastructure investment. There's an additional $5 million in capital outlay funds, he said, earmarked for the project but still awaiting the governor's approval.
Taxpayer funding, he said, is not an option for building a new stadium. He also said there are no plans to develop the proposed site for anything other than the stadium. The United have long contended that any future venue would include retail shopping, housing and multicultural uses such as galleries and opportunities to host art and music festivals.
For now, Keller said, the preliminary plan is to explore the site for a stadium and nothing else.
“Remember, the team is a private entity,” Keller said. “If they want to build a stadium on a private piece of land and they have the appropriate zoning, they can do whatever they want. However, if they want to partner with the city, whether it’s funding or whether it’s things like this, then certainly we’re going to use the criteria that I outlined earlier.”