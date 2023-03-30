NMU07782.JPG

New Mexico United midfielder Sergio Rivas battles for possession with a pair of Oakland Roots SC defenders in a United Soccer League match in March 2022 at Isotopes Park.

 Courtesy New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE — A potential stadium site for the New Mexico United professional soccer team is located within the footprint of Balloon Fiesta Park in northeast Albuquerque, city officials said in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The 360-acre park includes a parcel of land to the east of the primary 86-acre grass-covered launch site, a below-grade space that could become the site of the stadium. That spot, which was originally a sand and gravel quarry, covers approximately seven to eight acres and runs adjacent to a large above-ground power line.

Founded in 2018, the United share Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, the 11,214-seat stadium used primarily as the permanent home of the Albuquerque Isotopes Triple-A baseball club.