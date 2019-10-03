You’d have to break out the thesaurus to find enough words to describe how crushing Santa Fe High’s loss was to St. Michael’s last week in prep football. While you’re at it, you’ll need to look up a few words to describe how fun it was to see a spirited city rivalry game finally take place.
This week brings the district opener for a number of teams and one final test in the nondistrict slate for everyone else. For some, it means one final chance to prove they’re playoff worthy — namely Taos, Pojoaque Valley and Española Valley in 2/5-4A.
A look at this weekend’s marquee matchups around Northern New Mexico:
Friday
Santa Fe High (3-3) at Aztec (5-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: The Demons lost a heart-wrencher at home to St. Michael’s, 32-28; Aztec survived a St. Pius upset bid, winning 27-20 at home.
Overview: We’ve reached the tipping point for Santa Fe High, a team that was stealing our imagination with a 3-1 start but now must overcome two straight demoralizing losses. None are more painful than last week’s last-minute loss to the Horsemen, an outcome that could send the Demons spiraling.
Heading to the Four Corners area to face one of 4A’s best is not exactly enviable, but there are some positive signs to point to. The Demons’ defense remains salty behind linebacker Matthew Maestas and sophomores Joaquin Martinez and Cipriano Moya.
They must focus their efforts on stopping Tigers running back Alex Parra. He’s closing in on 1,000 yards for an offense that generates about 70 percent of its total rushing the ball.
It’s a tall task, but the Demons’ inconsistent offense needs to put four full quarters together and do what it nearly did against St. Michael’s — make plays that can win games.
The favorite: Aztec by 9.
Why: The Demons’ opponent isn’t Aztec; it’s the space between the earholes. Defeat that and this game gets very interesting.
Portales (4-1) at Capital (3-2)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Portales took the week off; Capital blanked Taos at home, 27-0.
Overview: Question: How’s Gio Muñoz’s leg?
Question: How’s Luke Padilla’s ankle?
Ask anyone at Capital and the answer will sound a lot like, “Fine, fine.”
Here’s the thing about the Jaguars, though. As good as their undersized line has been, as well as their swarming defense, this team needs to remain healthy in the offensive backfield. There are guys to replace Muñoz and Padilla, but there’s no duplicating them. To take down 4A’s top-ranked team, both need to be healthy.
A lot has been made of Portales defensive lineman Philip Blidi, the Texas Tech-bound run-stuffing force. Thing is, he’s not nearly the only one Capital’s line needs to contend with. He and Romeo Gbassagee anchor a defense that has allowed just 19 points in the Rams’ four wins. They’re a big reason Portales is the team to beat in 4A.
Kudos to Capital’s defense for posting a pair of shutouts. The Jaguars have surrendered fewer than 300 total yards in the last eight quarters.
The favorite: Portales by 8.
Why: Beating the city rivals is a big deal, as is a win over Del Norte in the district opener in two weeks. This, however, would be the biggest feather in the cap of all. We’ll be seeing the Rams still standing in December.
Abq. St. Pius (1-4) at Pojoaque Valley (2-3)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Last week: St. Pius lost 27-20 to Aztec; Pojoaque beat Thoreau at home, 32-8.
Overview: The Sartans might have lost four of their first five, but they’re far from your typical 1-4 team. Their losses are to four one-loss teams with a combined 17-4 record, each of whom is ranked in the top five of their respective classes. If you’re trying to dismiss St. Pius as a shell of its former self, dial it down a few notches.
As for the Elks, a case could be made for commissioning a statue (or at least a fancy crushed velvet painting) of head coach Pat Mares. Considering he barely had enough players to field a team during the preseason, he has guided the Elks to a pair of wins in a season in which it would have been easy to forecast an 0-fer.
The favorite: St. Pius by 20.
Why: You hear this from time to time, but these guys (the Sartans) might be the best 1-4 team out there. Like, playoffs good.
Saturday
El Paso Cathedral (1-4) at St. Michael’s (1-3)
Game time: 1 p.m.
Last week: Cathedral lost 34-3 at El Paso Riverside; St. Michael’s got a last-minute 32-28 win at Santa Fe High.
Overview: Last week’s win might have awoken a sleeping giant, one capable of turning things around in a hurry. The Horsemen certainly have the talent to build a head of steam heading toward the playoffs, but the lingering questions of a shaky line and lack of a running game will keep the doubters going strong.
First things first. Cathedral is an all-boys school that has just two winning seasons the last nine years. The Fighting Irish’s only win this season is against a team from Mexico. What’s all this mean? No telling, except to say this is a winnable game for the Horsemen.
The bugaboo for St. Mike’s has been slow starts. Opponents have averaged 7.0 yards per rush attempt and outscored the Horsemen 95-32 in the first half, most of it a product of opening the season against what were, at the time, the top three teams in Class 4A.
The favorite: St. Michael’s by 10.
Why: QB Lucas Coriz finally found some consistency in the passing game last week but he’s still just a 46 percent passer. He’ll be better here.