Atrisco Heritage Academy’s Latavious Morris runs past Capital defenders to score a touchdown during Thursday’s game at Nusenda Community Stadium in Albuquerque. A lightning delay stopped play for almost 90 minutes, and Capital lost 44-21. Another lightning strike ended the game early.
Atrisco Heritage Academy’s Latavious Morris runs past Capital defenders to score a touchdown during Thursday’s game at Nusenda Community Stadium in Albuquerque. A lightning delay stopped play for almost 90 minutes, and Capital lost 44-21. Another lightning strike ended the game early.
ALBUQUERQUE — There were the Capital Jaguars before lightning delay.
Then there were the Capital Jaguars after the lightning delay.
The pre-delay Jaguars were sloppy, disorganized and intimidated by the speed of the Albuquerque team bearing the same name — the Atrisco Heritage Academy Jaguars. Atrisco Heritage’s high-powered offense ran roughshod over Capital for the first 14 minutes, 43 seconds of the nondistrict football game Thursday night at Nusenda Community Stadium.
Thankfully for Capital, an almost 90-minute delay helped it regain some composure. Unfortunately, the damage had been done.
Atrisco built a 24-0 lead that was insurmountable, and the southwest-side school went on to a 44-21 win in the battle of Jaguars.
If there was a sunny side to a rainy, dreary day for the Capital defense, it was that it held Atrisco to under 40 points until its final play — a 57-yard hookup between Dean Marquez and Latavious Morris that made it 44-21 with 4:34 to go.
Mother Nature finally showed mercy with a lightning strike that ended the game with less than four minutes to go.
Not that it mattered. The Albuquerque version of the Jaguars had 554 yards of offense, led by 422 yards through the air by Marquez. The junior added four touchdown passes, including a 59-yard bomb to Manny Sedillo, who got behind the Capital secondary just 53 seconds into the game.
Atrisco had 289 yards of total offense by the time officials called a lightning delay at the 9:13 mark of the second quarter. Capital struggled with Atrisco’s speed, as it allowed four plays of at least 30 yards by that point.
The defense did a markedly better job the rest of the night, allowing just two plays of that nature the rest of the way.
Teams waited out a 1 hour, 19 minute delay before returning, and Capital was much better at maintaining its assignments. All that did was slow down the Atrisco machine that had averaged more than 50 points per game coming into Thursday.
Offensively, Capital countered with a run-dominant attack that produced 256 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
On its first drive after the delay, Santa Fe’s south-side crew needed seven running plays to go 75 yards, and Juan Muñoz capped it with a 9-yard touchdown to make it 24-7 with
6:55 left in the first half. Undeterred, Atrisco responded with 56-yard drive, capped by Andres Villalobos’ 21-yard touchdown run for 30-7 with 5:24 left in the half.
Muñoz led the ground attack with 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Capital opens District 5-6A play with the district favorite, Los Lunas, coming to Santa Fe on Sept. 30.