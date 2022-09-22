ALBUQUERQUE — There were the Capital Jaguars before lightning delay.

Then there were the Capital Jaguars after the lightning delay.

The pre-delay Jaguars were sloppy, disorganized and intimidated by the speed of the Albuquerque team bearing the same name — the Atrisco Heritage Academy Jaguars. Atrisco Heritage’s high-powered offense ran roughshod over Capital for the first 14 minutes, 43 seconds of the nondistrict football game Thursday night at Nusenda Community Stadium.

