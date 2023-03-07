ATC head coach Bobby Romero calls from the sidelines during a Jan. 13 practice. Romero has lead the Phoenix, who have never made the postseason in the 11 years of their program, into a Class 2A semifinal against Jal on Wednesday morning.
Before his team takes the court for Wednesday morning’s quarterfinal round of the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament in the Rio Rancho Events Center, the Academy for Technology and the Classics head coach might want to do his best Gene Hackman impersonation and have his players measure the court’s dimensions.
Having never qualified for the state tournament until this very moment, ATC has become the feel-good story of the postseason while simultaneously taking a stepladder approach to venue size as the eight-day event has unfolded.
The Phoenix are just two months removed from opening their own on-campus gym, a confined space that gave them a permanent home after years of nomadic space-sharing with other schools and public places. Handed the No. 2 overall seed after breakthrough 23-win regular season, the team opted for the larger Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium on Santa Fe High’s campus for its opening-round win last weekend against Tatum.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, it’s on to the spacious Rio Rancho Events Center, an airy 6,000-seat venue played on a court once used by an NBA Development League team.
A win there and it’s off to The Pit, the 15,411-seat home of basketball dreams.
Running down the ramp onto the floor is every high school player’s goal. To hear the crowd, burst through the mid-ramp area and into the abyss that is the playing surface and the surrounding seats — it’s something Romero wants badly for his players and fans.
“It’s a beautiful thing for these guys, not only being in the tournament but being in these bigger places and seeing all that stuff,” Romero said. “Every stop makes it feel that much more special, you know? Teams do this every year, but this is our first chance. I want them to have fun with it.”
A graduate of Peñasco and a former coach at Española Valley, Romero never had a chance to play in The Pit. The furthest he ever got was Tingley Coliseum, an arena roughly similar — but arguably not nearly as modern or clean — as the Events Center.
He did, however, coach in The Pit when with Española.
“It’s a whole different animal,” he said. “It’s a special place. The history, the crowds, the locker rooms. We have to take it one step at a time. Every step we’re taking is history for this program and that’s really what it’s all about. We’re doing something that’s never been done and to be in new places, big places — that’s what makes it so fun.”
Class 2A’s No. 2 seed, ATC faces No. 7 Jal in the first of eight games at the Events Center on Wednesday.
NOTES
Most of the girls action moves aside Wednesday as boys quarterfinals in all five classifications take center stage in The Pit (4A and 5A), the Events Center (2A and 3A) and Bernalillo High School (1A). The only girls games will be the 1A quarterfinals in Bernalillo.
The majority of games involving teams from the Santa Fe area will be in the Events Center. That includes top-seeded St. Michael’s and the rest of the 3A field.
The Horsemen have won 19 straight and enter the quarterfinals undefeated against 3A competition (16-0). They’ve won 12 of those games by double digits and are 7-0 in games against teams still alive in the 3A playoffs.
That includes a 64-47 win over Socorro back on Jan. 19. Those two teams meet again Wednesday afternoon, the third of four quarterfinals on the day.
“We’re getting everyone’s best game, and that’s the way it should be if you have the [No. 1 seed] the way we have,” said St. Michael’s coach Gerard Garcia.