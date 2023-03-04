As postseason debuts go, this one wasn’t too shabby.
Playing in the boys basketball state tournament for the first time in school history, Academy for Technology and the Classics made the most of it with a 53-41 win on Saturday afternoon against visiting Tatum in the opening round of the Class 2A field.
To accommodate the crowd, ATC officials agreed earlier in the week to play the game at Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. For one member of the Phoenix, it felt just like home — because it basically is.
Cannon Cole, the eighth-grade son of Santa Fe High coach Zack Cole, hit four 3-pointers and finished with a dozen points. His 3-ball from the corner with 1:18 left in the first half put ATC up 22-20, a lead they never relinquished.
“I had a feeling he was going to go off this game because, you know, this gym is like his second home,” said ATC coach Bobby Romero. “A lot of our guys aren’t really used to this place, but for [Cole], he basically grew up here.”
The Phoenix (24-6) came into the game shorthanded. Romero said he had to discipline three players. It put the pressure on those who suited up Saturday, and they all came through.
Seeded No. 2, ATC got the breathing room it needed in the second half. Tatum held the lead for much of the first two quarters before the Phoenix took over. It started with JuJu Bernardino scoring four straight points to open the half.
Then Cole scored the next six points for his team, burying a 3 from opposite corners to push ATC’s lead to 34-25 late in the third quarter. Tatum never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Three Phoenix players finished in double figures, as Bernardino also had 12 points while Rocky Miller had a team-high 16. Bernardino’s total included a steal and two-handed fastbreak dunk in the second quarter.
ATC moves into Wednesday’s state quarterfinals, where it has an 8 a.m. date with No. 7 Jal in the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Panthers held serve in Saturday’s opening round, beating No. 10 Clayton, 65-50.
All eight higher seeds won in 2A’s opening round. That includes No. 1 Pecos, an 87-52 winner over No. 16 McCurdy. The Panthers will face No. 8 Eunice in the same side of the bracket that has No. 4 Menaul, a opening round winner over Lordsburg, facing No. 5 Santa Rosa after the Lions beat Rehoboth on Saturday.
Opposite the ATC-Jal game is No. 6 Escalante against No. 3 Texico. The Lobos eliminated No. 11 Mesa Vista, 70-57, while Texico beat Dulce.
This year’s semifinals will be played in The Pit, a prospect has the entire ATC locker room buzzing with anticipation.
“We were just talking about this,” Romero said of his club. “[Miller] sat there and said he can’t believe we’re sitting here with 24 wins. He said, ‘Remember when we were getting beat by 30 or 40 points and now we’re this close to winning it all?’ ”
The Phoenix defense made sure there would be no early exit. After Tatum’s Taylor Garner gave the Coyotes a 20-19 lead with 3:04 left in the first half, ATC didn’t allow another field goal for nearly eight full minutes. It wasn’t until Garner scored on a putback with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter that the drought finally ended with Tatum trailing by seven.
“Some days the shots don’t go and that’s when you have to make other things work,” Romero said. “It was a team-first thing.”