ATC: ‘We’re going to kill it this year’

Being second-best wasn’t the worst thing in the world to Maggie Rittmeyer.
Yes, finishing runner-up to Pecos in the Class 1A/2A division of the state cross-country meet last November was a disappointment, but the Academy for Technology and the Classics girls team walked away feeling like it accomplished a lot despite the 37-41 margin in the lowest score wins format.
“It’s not just about, ‘We want to beat another team,’ ” junior Maggie Rittmeyer said. “It’s about bettering ourselves and getting faster. It’s like when we run our scrimmage — we’re not trying to beat each other, we’re trying to beat ourselves. I think we walked away proud of ourselves no matter what, and we just used it as encouragement to push ourselves this season.”
The expectations this season are not that different from 2018, as the Phoenix are once again a favorite to take home the blue trophy as they return all of their runners from that runner-up squad and have a couple of eighth graders and freshmen who will add some depth to the squad.
And hidden beneath that veneer of viewing hard work as its own reward is a competitive spirit that shows up when warranted. Junior Josette Gurule said they took note of competitors running along and on the Siringo Road trail near Rittmeyer’s home when the team did its summer workouts away from the school.
“We’re like, ‘OK, I see you!’ ” Gurule said. “ ‘We’re here. We’ll see what happens at [the UNM Invitational on Saturday].’ ”
And about those summer workouts, Gurule and Rittmeyer took the point on coordinating those since head coach Tim Host was on vacation for much of the summer. The 7:30 a.m. runs went all over the place as a group that ranged between three to 12 runners kept in shape and challenged themselves with difficult courses to prepare for the season.
“It’s hard to keep yourself motivated, so you have to make it fun, especially in the summer,” Rittmeyer said. “There were some runs where we were like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ We really pushed it. My dad was a runner in high school and he told us, ‘OK, I’m pushing you guys today!’ ”
If ATC needed more of a challenge, Host found one in the opening meet of the season Saturday at Dulce. The course had a dirt trail that went uphill for a half-mile that led to the top of a mesa that overlooked the area before coming back down.
Rittmeyer won the race in 21 minutes, 48 seconds, with Gurule 58 seconds behind her in second. That started a burgundy-and-gold parade in which the Phoenix took five of the first six spots and seven of the top 11 at the meet. Their 17-point total was two away from a perfect score and left runner-up McCurdy (54 points) far behind.
“That was so surprising and kinda surreal,” Gurule said. “It was like, ‘We can do this!’ This is our season. We’re going to kill it this year.”
The confidence stems from a deep stable of runners. Rittmeyer has established herself as the team’s top runner, but the rest of the group is capable of posting just as good a time.
Consider that last year, Noelani Van Loon finished third at the 1A/2A meet, a mere seven seconds behind Rittmeyer’s runner-up spot. At Dulce, she was the No. 4 runner as Lily Rittmeyer, Maggie’s freshman sister, took third.
Kamryn Hoehne, the team’s No. 5 runner at Dulce, was only 20 seconds faster than the sixth runner, sophomore Maiah Trujillo. Junior Kate Ferguson was just nine seconds behind Trujillo.
“Last year, our pack times [from the No. 1 runner to the No. 5] was fantastic and I feel like we can recreate that,” Gurule said. “We’ve been training real hard and training together. We all know our pace and who we need to be behind and who we can pace with.”
Of course, the goal is to close the already razor-thin gap between the Phoenix and the defending state champion Lady Panthers, who only lost one runner in their top five to graduation and have a deep pool of talent to tap from as well.
The two programs will continue the chase at the UNM meet, which will feature many of the top programs in the state, regardless of class. The Phoenix don’t see themselves as a tradition rival, where the two teams don’t necessary like each other. It is quite the opposite.
“We’re friends with the Pecos girls,” Gurule said. “We talk to them, we know them. But when we see a green uniform in front of us, we’re like, ‘I gotta catch that girl.’ ”
And if it so happens that they catch the Lady Panthers, the Phoenix won’t look at it like a conquest.
It was simply another step in their evolution.