Girls basketball
Academy for Technology and the Classics 51, Abq. Menaul 9
What happened: How did the Phoenix start the Ron Drake era? By holding the Lady Panthers to just five points in the first half to take a 22-5 lead in both teams’ season opener Saturday in Albuquerque. Eight players recorded at least a point, and Drake substituted liberally in the second half. ATC only hit one 3-pointer, but lived off of offensive rebounds and putbacks.
Standouts: Chanelle Jaeger had a team-high 15 points, and hit the team’s lone 3 in the third quarter. Charlie Kaseoglu scored eight of her 12 points in the second half, with six coming in the fourth.
What’s next: ATC (1-0) heads to Larson Gymnasium to play New Mexico School for the Deaf on Wednesday.
Santa Fe Prep 32, Monte del Sol 27
What happened: The Blue Griffins had to mix and match with a shortened roster that was missing three key players. At least they had Amory Malin, who scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half as Prep built a 16-9 lead. The Lady Dragons were down nine late in the game before their press paid off with turnovers and cut the lead to three. Malin came up with a big steal that led to a three-point play for guard Luz Thunder to settle the outcome.
Standouts: Malin led all scorers, and Thunder added six points. Araceli Peña led Monte del Sol with 10 points, while Gabriela Rosas added six.
What’s next: Prep (1-1) heads to Albuquerque Menaul on Tuesday. Monte del Sol (0-1) entertains New Mexico School for the Deaf on Tuesday.
Peñasco 66, Rehoboth 29
What happened: The Lady Panthers got off to fast starts in both halves, but it took a 18-4 run in the third quarter to build a 49-25 lead in both teams’ season opener at Rehoboth. Peñasco head coach Mandy Montoya was a winner in her first game in charge of a varsity program, and she felt her team learned how to take control of a game.
“A big emphasis is to be able to throw the first punch and put teams on their heels right away,” Montoya said. “We did that right away, then we let up in the second quarter.”
Standouts: Senior post Carly Gonzales led the way for the Lady Panthers with 24 points, while Adrianna Tafoya added 14.
What’s next: Peñasco (1-0) heads to Cimarron on Monday.
Boys basketball
Santa Fe Prep 55, Monte del Sol 30
What happened: The Blue Griffins got their offensive on track in the second quarter as they outscored the Dragons 24-8 to build a 34-16 lead at the half of both teams’ season opener at the Institute of American Indian Arts gym. First year head coach Joe Vigil said it was a good step forward, but he said there is plenty of work ahead.
“Our motto is, ‘Be a little better today than you were yesterday,’ ” Vigil said. “They were a little better today than what they were during practices last week.”
Standouts: Sophomore Finn Coles had 21 points to lead Prep, and Krish Bhakta added 12. Monte del Sol’s Taiyo Fukuda had a team-high nine points.
What’s next: The Blue Griffins (1-0) plays at Albuquerque Menaul on Tuesday. Monte del Sol entertains NMSD on Tuesday.
