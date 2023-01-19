Girls basketball

Abq. Menaul 45, Academy for Technology and the Classics 39

What happened: The Phoenix relied on defense for three quarters, which was enough to build a 32-28 lead. But when they needed baskets, there were few to be had in a District 2-2A game Thursday in Albuquerque. The host Lady Panthers took advantage of that and outscored ATC 17-7 the rest of the way in a sloppy foulfest. The Phoenix were not helped with junior Naz Romero on the bench with three fouls to start the second half. Eventually she and senior guard Jada Gallegos fouled out, and siphoned off key parts of the Phoenix's offensive attack.

