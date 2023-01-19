Abq. Menaul 45, Academy for Technology and the Classics 39
What happened: The Phoenix relied on defense for three quarters, which was enough to build a 32-28 lead. But when they needed baskets, there were few to be had in a District 2-2A game Thursday in Albuquerque. The host Lady Panthers took advantage of that and outscored ATC 17-7 the rest of the way in a sloppy foulfest. The Phoenix were not helped with junior Naz Romero on the bench with three fouls to start the second half. Eventually she and senior guard Jada Gallegos fouled out, and siphoned off key parts of the Phoenix's offensive attack.
Top players: Chanelle Jaeger led ATC with 11 points, while Romero added 10. Menaul (9-5 overall, 2-0 in 2-2A) was led by Elaina Ortiz's 22 points, and Diana Ortiz added 10.
What's next: The Phoenix (10-4, 2-1) step away from district play Saturday for a battle at Pecos.
Los Alamos 64, Moriarty 28
What happened: Remember the 0-4 Lady Hilltoppers? That team is far behind in the rear-view mirror. Los Alamos further distanced itself from that slow start with their 10th win in the last 12 games in a dominating performance over the Lady Pintos in both teams' 2-4A opener in Griffith Gymnasium. The score was 25-6, Lady Hilltoppers, after a quarter and they upped the lead to 52-16 at the half before head coach Ray Romero emptied the bench. "Our defense propelled us again, but we had great teamwork offensively, as well," Romero said. "Our passing and team assists have picked up over our last several games."
Top players: Los Alamos had a quartet of double-digit scorers, led by GG Romero's 16 points. Carley Holland added 14, while Sofia Trujillo and Abigail Martinez each had 10. Aneesa Chavez paced Moriarty (9-9, 0-1), and Sophia Maez added 11.
What's next: Los Alamos (10-6, 1-0) travel to Española Valley on Jan. 24.