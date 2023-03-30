St. Michael’s long jumper Daniel Kupcho celebrates with his mother, Loren Espada, after almost breaking the school record, narrowly scratching on a 23-foot jump Thursday during the Golden Spikes Relays at Capital.
St. Michael’s long jumper Daniel Kupcho celebrates with his mother, Loren Espada, after almost breaking the school record, narrowly scratching on a 23-foot jump Thursday during the Golden Spikes Relays at Capital.
Charli Koseoglu made the hardest decision she’s ever faced in September.
The junior athlete for the Academy for Technology and the Classics had to choose between committing to play basketball or focusing on an offseason of training and conditioning to prepare for track and field. On one hand, she was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder on a team that expected to contend for the District 2-2A title.
On the other, she had a chance to make giant strides in a sport she loves and intends to compete in when she attends college. The conflict was the commitment she would have to make to both.
“If I did basketball, I wouldn’t have the time to put in the work for this, and balance it out,” Koseoglu said. “It’s not that basketball isn’t work. It’s just a different kind of work.”
So far, the decision and the ensuing hard work seem to be worth it.
Koseoglu is not just one of the top track athletes in Class 2A, but one of the most versatile in the state. Her 100-meter time (12.63 seconds) is the sixth-best in New Mexico, and her javelin toss of 123 feet, 1 inch is second only to Rio Rancho Cleveland’s Jaylee Gandert (124-7). She holds the best time in the 100 hurdles with 17.79 seconds, a time that is almost a half-second faster than Santa Rosa’s Miranda Sanchez.
At Thursday’s opening day of the Golden Spike Classic at Capital’s Jaguar Field, Koseoglu helped the 400 relay team finish third while easily winning the 100 with a time of 12.76 on a gusty day in which winds were consistently in the 30 mph range and gusted to as much as 56 mph during the meet.
Koseoglu wasn’t the only one having a good day. St. Michael’s senior Daniel Kupcho saw the silver lining in his third-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 20-4. He came a quarter of an inch — if not less — from firing off a jump of 23-2 on his fourth and final attempt. The problem was that the tips of his right foot barely slipped past the scratchboard, nullifying the effort.
On Friday, Koseoglu will have wind conditions that every thrower favors, since they will be throwing with a forecasted west wind between 20-25 mph, and she hopes it will lead to a new goal for her.
“I hope to hit 130 in this weather,” Koseoglu said. “We’ll see what the weather has to hold. I am just hoping to throw close to my [personal record of 123-1] and stay on that path.”
She hopes that path leads to defending her individual state titles in the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles, and maybe her first title in the javelin. She exploded onto the scene in that event, becoming the top seed for the state meet before her throw of 109-2 was good enough for second-best to Estancia’s Katelyn Garcia. She turned heads at the Chandler (Ariz.) Rotary Invitational over the weekend by taking third in the elite division of the meet. Koseoglu said many javelin throwers are surprised by her wiry but strong frame.
But the secret is not all muscle, although she and her dad, Tolga Koseoglu, had regular two-hour weightlifting sessions in preparation for the season.
“A lot of people are like, ‘Wow, you’re so skinny, and you throw javelin?’ ” Koseoglu said. “You can be bigger — and all those girls are great — but it does come down to speed and explosiveness when it comes to throwing. I think that is really important to focus on.”
As for Kupcho, he harnessed the speed he showed on the track in the second leg of the 400 relay, in which he brought the Horsemen to the heels of eventual race winner Cleveland before taking second, onto the runway of the long jump pit. He missed the scratchboard by almost a foot on his first jump, which would have been in the 22-foot range. After getting a 20-4 on his second try, he scratched his last two attempts — both by fractions of an inch — but they measured 21-5 and 23-2.
Kupcho leaped into the air in excitement and celebrated with his mother and girlfriend, who were watching from the fence on the south side of the track, even though neither of the jumps counted. He said the goal is to make them count, starting next week — and beyond. He might even have the chance to not just defend his 3A long jump crown, but challenge one of the longest-standing state records — a 23-53/4 leap by Texico’s Curtis Lindley.
“I know I can find and break new barriers,” Kupcho said. “My first couple of jumps seemed kinda iffy, with the scratch and the small 20, but these last ones were just about calming myself down and breathing, focusing on what my coaches have taught me.”
Kupcho added he has learned how to calm down for meets, which he struggled with last year. The results have shown already, as he holds the second-best times in 3A in the 100 and 200, and is a part of the class’ fastest 400 relay team.
While it was a good day for most sprinters, the one who might be the most intriguing in the state was in the stands. Santa Fe High sophomore Bryce Melton sat out the meet after suffering a strained hip flexor while at the Chandler meet.
It occurred before his exciting 200 performance, in which he ran a state-best 21.85 that was good enough for second in the race.
Melton said he hopes to be ready for next week’s Storm Relays at Cleveland, in which he might get a chance to battle Los Alamos’ Melaki Gutierrez, who holds the best 100 time in the state at 10.85.