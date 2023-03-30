Charli Koseoglu made the hardest decision she’s ever faced in September.

The junior athlete for the Academy for Technology and the Classics had to choose between committing to play basketball or focusing on an offseason of training and conditioning to prepare for track and field. On one hand, she was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder on a team that expected to contend for the District 2-2A title.

On the other, she had a chance to make giant strides in a sport she loves and intends to compete in when she attends college. The conflict was the commitment she would have to make to both.