Sometimes, success can be its own worst enemy.
The Academy for Technology and the Classics girls soccer team is still getting accustomed to handling its winning ways, and occasionally displays a personality that belies a team that is leading the District 1-1A/3A standings and closing in on the program’s first district championship.
“You would think that getting girls confidence would get them to be over their heads, sort of,” Phoenix midfielder Maggie Rittmeyer said. “But with these girls, they are so nervous and insecure that giving them that confidence, reminding them to have that confidence is a good thing.”
ATC needed a dose of confidence through the first 25 minutes of a 1-1A/3A match against Navajo Prep on Tuesday at the Santa Fe Downs. Yet, it was the Lady Eagles’ success that ultimately changed the Phoenix’s mindset and led to a dramatic reversal of fortunes. Navajo Prep scored the opening goal of the match, only to see ATC reel off five unanswered goals and cruise to a 5-2 win.
With the win, the Phoenix (11-1-2 overall, 4-0-1 in 1-1A/3A) only need to beat Rehoboth on the road Thursday to secure the district title and an automatic spot in the Class 1A/3A State Tournament which is set to begin Nov. 2.
Forgive them, though, if they downplay the significance of the upcoming match — it’s how they’ve handled every opponent so far this season.
“We’re just taking this as a normal week,” sophomore striker Amberly Garcia said. “If we get too concentrated on winning, our confidence goes down. We just try our best.”
But that humble approach can sometimes be counterproductive. ATC struggled to find a rhythm from the start, as it seemed to mimic Navajo Prep’s strategy of simply playing deep balls to the strikers and hoping for the best instead of using possession and ball movement to create scoring opportunities.
The Lady Eagles (3-13-1, 0-3-1) had chances to build a big lead as the Phoenix went through their feeling-out process. In the 14th minute, Autumn Dale crept into the penalty box, but mishit her shot from up top. However, the ball bounced to teammate Emma Mohs, who had a look at a wide open net as ATC goalkeeper Maya Wright was out of position. It took the speed and headiness of Graciela Mays to prevent the goal as she swooped in and blocked Mohs’ shot, then cleared the ball.
Four minutes later, Holly Walker got back the back line and had a one-on-one with Wright, but she lofted her shot over Wright and to the right of the goal.
Navajo Prep finally broke through when Mya Benally’s cross on a corner kick found Walker on the far post, and Walker slid her shot into the lower left of the goal for a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute. That brief moment of hope for the Lady Eagles only ignited a fire under the Phoenix.
“I think it was good for [the Lady Eagles] to score against us,” ATC head coach Eddy Segura said. “It really woke us up and they were like, ‘Oh wow. What is happening?’ But that really kicked them into gear and that got them some momentum.”
Within a minute, Garcia answered the goal when she Corrales a loose ball just outside the penalty goal, broke free and rolled her shot past the Eagles goalkeeper and into the open net to tie it at 1-all. Five minutes later, Garcia took a pass from twins sister and midfielder Kimberly Garcia over the top of the defense and slotted the ball into he lower left of the goal for a 2-1 lead that the Phoenix never lost.
The first 15 minutes of the second half saw three Phoenix players score as they dominated possession and played most of the second half on the Navajo Prep side of the field. Brisa Hitt took an Amberly Garcia thru ball in the box and hammered her shot into the middle of the net for 3-1, then Sofia Misfud found Lily Rittmeyer down the left flank and her shot bounced off the goalkeeper and slowly rolled across the goal line for 4-1 in the 52nd minute.
The final goal was a thing of beauty, as Mays cross the ball in front of the Lady Eagles goal and Xitlally Estrada Perez redirected it into the right side of the goal to complete the barrage. It was the kind of play that showed the potential ATC has to play at a high level. The next step is to consistently harness that ability.
Rittmeyer said the team’s lone loss of the season — by a 3-2 count at West Las Vegas — was a stark reminder that it needs to play its style and not get caught up in letting the opponent dictate the action.
“We had this big talk about how our team has a hard time adapting to how the other team plays,” Rittmeyer said. “So we tend to play the way they play. Our motto is, ‘Play our own game. Play the ATC way.’ We sometimes forget that.”
At least the Phoenix are figuring that part out.
