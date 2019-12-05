Why?
Ron Drake knows the question before it can even be posed, because he’s heard it ever since May. Why would a coach — especially one who has accumulated a state record 632 wins as a head girls basketball coach and two state titles (one in New Mexico, one in New Jersey) in more than 30 years of coaching — leave a state championship program at Pecos to take over at Academy for Technology and the Classics?
In the Phoenix’s first six seasons playing at the varsity level, they have a grand total of 30 wins. To put that into context, the Lady Panthers lost 35 games in five years under Drake from 2014-19 and won a Class 2A title in March in their final game under Drake.
So … Why?
“A lot of people asked me that,” Drake said. “But it’s a challenge, and something different.”
And Drake thrives on challenges, and reclamation projects in particular. Drake coached at Santa Fe High from 1993-2004, winning 210 games and reaching the Class 4A championship in 1997. He spent two years at St. Michael’s before getting unceremoniously fired, then built Española Valley from the ashes of an 0-27 season into one of the top programs in 4A, leaving in 2012 after a 99-37 mark over five years and a 4A semifinal appearance in 2010.
After two disappointing years at Pojoaque, Drake posted a 109-35 record with the Lady Panthers before leaving after beating Mescalero Apache, 53-46, for the 2A title in March.
He can already boast a win with the Phoenix, as they set a school record for most points in a game with a 51-9 win over Albuquerque Menaul on Nov. 30.
This building project, though, was different. At his previous stops, he had basketball players who needed coaching. In this case, he was trying to smooth out an uneven foundation in which some of the Phoenix had varying degrees of basketball skills and others who had little to no experience playing the sport.
There was also an issue with commitment from players, as some of them were used to practicing occasionally. That is a big no-no in Drake’s book, and he put his foot down almost immediately.
“Commitment is one of his biggest things,” ATC junior forward Naomi Lujan said. “I think when people knew that, they were like, ‘OK, I have to be here and be here on time.’ He’s very strict, and I think he gets people to be more responsible.”
Drake said he was encouraged by the participation level he saw from his players during the summer, and some of them also undertook private lessons to help them improve their skills. In the fall, he had two days a week to continue that individual work, and routinely had between 12 and 15 players at workouts. It shortened the learning curve the Phoenix had in understanding the game, as well as Drake’s system.
“They bought in pretty quick,” Drake said. “A lot of them got good skills and it was easy to slide into the season. It is all about commitment. If they want to be committed, then I will get them better, as much as I can.”
Drake also is savvy enough to know that all building projects begin with the young players, and he has a strong freshman presence, led by Chanelle Jaeger. Plus, there is a trio of eighth graders Drake speaks highly of in Perla Miramontes, Bella Davis and Charli Koseoglu.
Koseoglu, a 5-foot-6 forward, had a double-double in her first varsity game against the Lady Panthers, while Miramontes is a 5-5 guard with an ability to drive and shoot. Davis is a lanky 5-8 forward with an athletic pedigree. Her mom, Nancy Davis, played for Drake when he was at Santa Fe High and is one of his assistant coaches. Older sister Kayla Herrera-Flores played on the Demonettes’ 4A championship team in 2013-14 and currently plays at Fort Lewis College.
“I am a little hesitant to bring up eighth graders because it is a different level from middle school to high school,” Drake said. “But I have done it before. It worked out with Katie Romero [who played at Española Valley from 2011-16 and also plays at Fort Lewis] and Trinity [Herrera, a junior at Pecos] and Cassie [Muller, a 2019 Pecos graduate].”
“I had seen the talent and decided they had to be there [at the varsity level].”
Drake hopes that the young talent can mature quickly and help ATC become a contender in District 2-2A — even by this year. Jaeger said the difference with Drake is already apparent.
Last season, Menaul beat the Phoenix twice in convincing fashion (41-24 and 52-59). While the Lady Panthers lost some players to graduation, a roughly 60 point-swing in the win/loss margin is a sign that ATC is heading in the right direction.
“It’s been a blessing,” Jaeger said. “To have coach Drake coming in from Pecos, it has been incredible for him to come to our little school. He is very organized, from having the matching shoes, having the [practice] schedule, having the handouts at practices. It really makes a difference.”
It also had the effect of slowing down the questions Drake has to answer, too.
