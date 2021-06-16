Tim Host has a “big bus” problem — the kind any track and field coach wants.
There was a time when Host, the head track and field coach of the Academy for Technology and the Classics, didn’t have to account for as many as 125 athletes in his program this year. When it came to the District 2-2A meet at Estancia last week, Host said the school’s activities bus had one available seat for the trip.
That’s a far cry from Host’s situation nine years ago, when a car fit all of the Phoenix’s qualifiers for the Class 2A State Track and Field Championships — him and Lilia Noger-Onstott, who now volunteers for the program.
“We were saying ‘ATC on three’ in the huddle, and it was just her and I,” Host recalled.
Those humble beginnings begat a program that has risen to become one of the best in 2A, especially over the past few years. The last time New Mexico schools convened for a state meet, in 2019, ATC brought home its first team trophy — a third place by the boys. Heading into the small-school state track meets this weekend, the girls team is a contender to bring home a state championship that will pair nicely with its cross-country championship it earned in March.
The New Mexico Activities Association broke the small-school meets into single-day events this year, with the Class 1A meet set for Thursday at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex. Friday will bring ATC and the rest of the 2A field, while 3A is scheduled to compete Saturday.
A blue championship trophy would serve as a nice going-away present for Host, who said he will not return to coach either cross-country or track and field next school year. After spending six years as the school’s athletic director, he was relieved of those duties in 2020. Host said it was a mutual parting with the school, but he will miss the kids he helped recruit to both of the programs he oversaw for almost a decade.
“All of those kids built everything,” Host said. “I’m just the coach.”
But Host is more than just a coach. He came to the school after stints at Navajo Pine and Rio Rancho High School to take over two programs that barely registered a blip on the screen. The phrase “Who’s ATC?” was etched in his brain the first few years, but by 2015, the program started placing athletes on the state podium. In 2015, Alexis Romo became the first individual champion when he won the long jump.
The culture Host helped create grew from there, but he again defers to the athletes for making it possible. Host’s philosophy was simple: Find the best, most dedicated athletes, and the rest will follow.
“I had a parent at Navajo Pine say, ‘Host identifies the kids who really want to work and want to commit, and he reaches out to them,’ ” Host said. “It really doesn’t take more than kids seeing the success of other kids to think, ‘Maybe I ought to get involved in that.’ ”
The Phoenix’s success will be tied to the distance runners Host cultivated over the past few years. Host said the 3,200-meter relay team could win the inaugural event and set a state record in the process, which would be another first for the program. In the 1,600, ATC has four of the top six times. Its 1,600 relay has the second-best time, while the medley is seeded third.
The Phoenix also can count on depth. Charli Koseoglu is seeded third in the 100 and No. 2 in the 300 hurdles, while Kate Ferguson is No. 2 in the 100 hurdles field. The sophomore duo of Chanelle Jaeger and Sofia Barker are the sixth and seventh seeds, respectively, in the triple jump, while Siri Burkman is among a group of eight high jumpers who have cleared 4 feet, 8 inches — which is the fourth-best height in 2A.
“It’s going to be a dog fight out there,” Host said. “Who’s got it for 12 rounds [Friday]?”
