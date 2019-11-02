The most successful season in the history of the Academy for Technology and the Classics’ girls soccer program came to an unexpected, disappointing end Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the Class 1A-3A State Tournament.
The Phoenix gave up a pair of first half goals and never recovered, losing 3-1 to visiting Rehoboth Christian in the tournament’s opening round. Seeded seventh after finishing second to ATC in District 1-1A/3A, the Lynx (7-10-1) advance to the state quarterfinals against No. 2 Socorro on Wednesday morning at the Bernalillo Soccer Complex.
“We played them twice and handled them twice but [Saturday] we could not make it work, and that’s the beautiful thing about this game,” said ATC head coach Eddy Segura. “Some days it’s hard to explain why you lose or why you win. It’s an unpredictable thing.”
As he spoke about a team that won more games than any other in the brief eight-year history of Phoenix soccer, Segura spoke about a deep and talent-rich roster that returns all but two of the 18 players on this season’s club. The team’s lone seniors were striker Justice Salazar and fullback Valeria Cera.
While lamenting their losses and talking about the grind of building a program that hadn’t won more than eight games before this season’s team finished 12-3-2, one of his players was walking off the field with her mom when she reversed course and jogged over to Segura’s side. She hugged him and thanked him for, in her words, “being a nice, awesome and very not mean coach.”
“That’s what I want, that’s the part I enjoy about doing this,” Segura said. “There are times we are going to lose and cry and be sad, and times I need to yell at them. Most of the time I try to get them to enjoy this and have fun. Ultimately it’s hard to make this an extension of your classroom. Being a student-athlete is about learning and having fun and I want that for them.”
Saturday’s game never did follow the script ATC had used in its two previous games against Rehoboth. Winning 6-0 here in Santa Fe and 4-0 on the road, each saw the Phoenix move the ball freely along the wings and create multiple opportunities in the box.
The Lynx weren’t having any of that this time. They opened the scoring in the eighth minute when junior Maddie Arsenault scored the first of her two goals by chasing down a free ball in the box and finding the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. The margin was doubled in the 26th minute when Kristen Nastacio gathered a deflected shot from a direct kick.
For nearly all of what remained of the first half, Rehoboth managed to keep the ball in the ATC end. The same was true for a good portion of the opening 15 minutes of the second half. The pressure appeared to pay off in the 60th minute when Arsenault collided with Phoenix goalkeeper Liberty Horne as the two raced toward one another while chasing a loose ball rolling into the box.
The impact sent Horne falling backward to the turf and allowed Arsenault to dribble free and get the goal.
It was immediately waved off, however, as the referee ruled that Horne’s injury was serious enough to immediately put a halt to the action.
The ruling did not sit well with Rehoboth head coach James Rich, who initially declined an explanation moments after the call.
“A play like that can change an entire game and this time it nearly did,” Rich said. “I do understand the ruling and we, as coaches, want nothing more than to look out of the players’ safety. I agree with how it happened, but still it’s one of those plays that can give the momentum to the other team.”
That’s exactly what happened as a play developed at the other end of the field less than two minutes later. It ended with Brisa Hitt sending a cross into the box that Sofia Mifsud was able to finish in front of Lynx keeper Kora Zylstra to make it 2-1.
That turned out to be the last real threat ATC mounted. Graciela Mays — 102 temperature and all — had the team’s last scoring chance with a looping shot from 20 yards out, a shot that landed softly and one-hopped into Zylstra’s arms.
Arsenault’s second goal came in the 77th minute when an ATC defender’s leaping try to deflect a bouncing ball instead set up the Rehoboth midfielder inside the box. Her line drive shot squeezed inside the upper left corner of the pipes to close out the scoring and send ATC home with a loss.
NOTES
ATC played all of its home matches on the natural grass infield at the Downs at Santa Fe. Saturday’s game was played on the compact artificial turf of Santa Fe High. While the Phoenix did practice all season on turf, the fact that their playoff home game was held outside their comfort zone was not an easy adjustment. “The ball behaves differently [on turf],” Segura said. … Horne did not start the game in goal for ATC. She was a halftime replacement for junior Maya Wright, with whom she had split time in goal all season. Horne’s head injury forced Wright back into action for the rest of the game.
