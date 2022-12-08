The talk around the campus at Academy for Technology and the Classics is about March.
Bobby Romero is only looking to tomorrow.
ATC’s third-year head boys basketball coach can’t help but gush about the talent, dedication and chemistry his Phoenix have already shown with a 6-0 record just two weeks into the 2022-23 season. Suddenly, ATC is being spoken about in the same breath as reigning Class 2A champion and District 2-2A foe Albuquerque Menaul, along with 2A runner-up Pecos. Bobby Romero is thinking about Belen, the Phoenix’s opponent Friday at the Eagle’s own Hub City Tournament.
Romero knows the caveat is that tomorrow is never guaranteed. So, he is taking the slow lane, hoping the Phoenix arrive at the first stop on its journey.
“Everybody is talking about March, but we’ve never even gotten to state,” Romero said. “We always state that it’s the next game first, right? You can’t sit there and overlook anyone.”
There is a history lesson that goes with his philosophy.
Last season, ATC faced a Monte del Sol team that was scrappy and determined. The Phoenix did not match their intensity, nor did they solve the Dragons’ defense in a 39-38 loss at home.
When the pairings for the 2A bracket were announced six weeks later, Romero said that loss probably costed ATC the 16th seed and its first state tournament berth.
“Our boys did not take the game seriously, and part of it was immaturity,” Romero said. “This year, that would be very hard for that to happen to us again because they recognized how bad that hurt. They realized that that was probably the reason they picked Mescalero [Apache] over us when we should have, in my opinion, been the 16th seed.”
The disappointment of missing the postseason propelled an intense offseason in which the Phoenix played about 90 games over the summer and continued to train and workout every chance they could with Romero and assistant coach Benito Martinez. The result is a team that is deeper, stronger and more potent than last year’s edition.
Led by 6-foot-3 junior wing Julian “JuJu” Bernardino and 5-9 junior guard Jordan Apodaca, the Phoenix are slowly making a case they are a force to be reckoned with. But Romero said the team is more than just those two players. He pointed to improvement of junior wing Rocky Miller and junior point guard Estevan Martinez as key parts to the Phoenix’s success. There there’s the coach’s son — Cannon Cole. The eighth grade son of Santa Fe High head boys coach Zack Cole has provided ATC another scorer and a steady shooter.
Romero said the balance is a big difference this season. That was never clearer than in the championship game of the Rehoboth Christian Invitational — a hard-fought 41-38 win over Tohatchi on Dec. 3 in which Bernardino struggled with foul trouble.
“Juju had four points because he was off the floor for a majority of the time,” Romero said. “A year or two ago, that would have been devastating, but the teams grown together. They trust each other and everybody’s stepping up.”
There was little time to rejoice, however. ATC returned to the court Monday and blasted McCurdy, 97-46, at home — the last home game until a Jan. 26 district game against Native American Community Academy. ATC went to Belen’s tournament, facing stiff 4A and 5A competition. The Phoenix will take part in the revival of the Tri-City Tournament in late December.
Come January, ATC will find out where it stacks against 2A’s best in a 48-hour span.
First is a Jan. 19 matchup with the Panthers in Albuquerque, followed by a trip to Pecos to take on the Panthers, who have not lost a home game in six years.
Romero said regardless of how those two games play out, they won’t make or break the season. District play, however, is another matter. “Menaul is no joke, and Estancia isn’t bad either,” Romero said. “And people don’t realize Monte del Sol has some really great players, some great kids.”
Those contests are for another time.
Right now, Romero’s focus is on Belen on Friday, then Phoenix’s final tournament opponent Saturday.
January and February will take of themselves, as long as the Phoenix take care of now.