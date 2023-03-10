ALBUQUERQUE — The most important timeout of Bobby Romero’s coaching career gave him a chance to dig deep into his bag of tricks.
The end result? Let’s just say the man is a genius.
With the score tied and 8.7 seconds left in Friday morning’s Class 2A State Tournament semifinal in The Pit, the Academy for Technology and the Classics boys coach drew up a play knowing Texico would put all of its attention on star Phoenix player Juju Bernardino.
Romero knew someone else in an ATC uniform would have some real estate all to himself.
Cut to the chase: Ryan Garcia was that guy. His layup with 2.3 seconds left handed ATC a 44-42 victory that sends the Phoenix (26-6) into the 8 a.m. Saturday state championship game in The Pit against perennial power Pecos.
The win continues a remarkable, unforgettable postseason run for ATC, a rapidly growing program that had never appeared in the state tournament until this month. The No. 2 seed in 2A, the team has taken one giant leap after another in pursuit of what is already a dream season.
Now, back to Garcia’s heroics.
With ATC inbounding the ball on its own baseline, the idea was for Garcia to set a screen for Bernardino. That simple plan led a pair of Texico players, center Taye Smith and guard Jahvon Askew to fight through the screen and trail Bernardino to the sideline to catch the inbounds pass. Smith’s assignment was to stay on Garcia.
For about three seconds, Garcia was alone under the basket while Bernardino dribbled in an arcing path in his direction. He saw Garcia and threaded a bounce pass right to him.
In that instant, the basket looked about as big as a hoola hoop to Garcia — but about as far away as the moon.
“Nothing’s really going through my mind, it’s just the last shot of the game,” he said. “They’re relying on me. You gotta take it.”
Texico’s last-ditch effort ended with Cayleb Blea intercepting the inbounds pass before a shot could be taken. It set off a wild celebration that included a large collection of ATC students sitting in the bleachers behind the south hoop.
Romero said school was on a two-hour delay Friday morning so those students could make the drive down for the game. That delay, he added, did not apply to his team. The Phoenix had the rest of the day off.
“No, they earned it,” he said with a laugh.
“We wouldn’t get anything done anyway,” said one of the players crammed into the postgame media room.
Like both previous tournament games, this one came with equal parts domination from ATC and nail-biting tension at crucial parts. The Phoenix were in control most of the way as forward Rocky Miller scored 10 of his team’s 20 points in the first half. He helped the Phoenix go on an early 9-0 run to open a 13-4 lead late in the first quarter.
Texico battled back to make it a one-possession game at halftime, then had a chance to take its first lead of the game when Askew had a breakaway run at a clean layup midway through the fourth quarter. Rather than laying it in he tried for a two-hand dunk. The ball bounced off the back rim and 20 feet straight up.
He redeemed himself in the final 30 seconds when he scored the go-ahead bucket to hand the Wolverines their first (and only lead), 42-41.
“We had our chance to win,” Askew said. “We just didn’t do what we had to. We didn’t get it done.”
Miller finished with 14 points for ATC while Bernardino had 13 to go with eight rebounds and a pair of steals.
The team’s whirlwind trip through the playoffs has one more stop, but not before Romero pulled the team aside and told them to savor the moment. As the team left its locker room before tipoff, he reminded them of what a special memory it is running down The Pit’s fabled ramp, then spoke to them afterward about allowing themselves to revel in the moment.
“We just want to get out of here, get something good to eat and get ready for one more game,” he said. “This isn’t over yet. It’s been special but we still have work to do.”
NOTES: Pecos heads into Saturday's game riding a 13-game winning streak that began Jan. 21 with a blowout at home over ATC. The 31-point rout is something Romero has spoken frequently with his team about. "They're the standard for where we want to be," he said. "We're building this thing to be like that." ... ATC won just 40 games in its first seven season since becoming a full-time member of the NMAA in 2014. The Phoenix set a school record with 15 wins a year ago, making this a truly amazing rise for a team that has taken the state tournament by storm. ... ATC held Texico to 31% shooting with 14 turnovers. Smith was their top scorer with eight points. Askew was held to six on 3-for-17 shooting.