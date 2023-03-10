ALBUQUERQUE — The most important timeout of Bobby Romero’s coaching career gave him a chance to dig deep into his bag of tricks.

The end result? Let’s just say the man is a genius.

With the score tied and 8.7 seconds left in Friday morning’s Class 2A State Tournament semifinal in The Pit, the Academy for Technology and the Classics boys coach drew up a play knowing Texico would put all of its attention on star Phoenix player Juju Bernardino.