ALBUQUERQUE — It’s been a season of discovery and adventure for the Academy for Technology and the Classics boys basketball team.
And, really, it’s only getting better.
The Phoenix’s youthful roster — there are just two seniors on the club — has thrust the school into the spotlight during its ongoing run through the Class 2A State Tournament. Until now the team had never qualified for the playoffs, never once played in what is considered the state’s largest annual amateur sporting event and never, it seems, garnered much attention outside its own campus.
Now the Phoenix, whose win total is now a school-record 25 games entering Friday’s semifinals, having opposing fans and radio broadcasters asking basic questions about them.
“Is this one of those recruiting team things?” asked a radio announcer watching Wednesday morning’s quarterfinal game at the Rio Rancho Events Center. “Never heard of them before. Where are they from?”
The answer to the last query is Santa Fe’s growing area south of Interstate 25, not far from the intersection with Cerrillos Road.
A charter school founded more than two decades ago, ATC has gradually integrated an athletics department into its daily routine.
Until the last couple of seasons, boys basketball existed on the fringes. Bobby Romero started to change all that when he was named head coach during the pandemic.
“I call this Year 2.5 for us because that first year was COVID,” he said. “In a lot of ways it feels like we’re just getting this thing started.”
In truth, the Phoenix have done more than get things started. With the team earning the No. 2 seed at this month’s state tournament, they’ve officially arrived as a rising power. ATC beat Tatum in the opening round last weekend in a game played at Santa Fe High’s gym.
It drew a few hundred fans, catching the players off guard. Their quarterfinal game on Wednesday was played at 8 a.m. in the Rio Rancho Events Center but the collection of fans was even bigger.
“Yeah, I looked behind us and was, like, wow, we have a student cheering section now,” said junior Rocky Miller.
“I didn’t even know we had a student section,” added guard Juju Bernardino. “I didn’t even know we had fans. Maybe our parents or something, that’s it.”
As the wins have mounted and the games took on more meaning, the crowds grew rapidly.
They went from a collection of friends and family to dozens, then hundreds and, with luck, a couple thousand for Friday's 8 a.m. contest against No. 3 seed Texico.
ATC’s student section has started to become a force. In the win over Jal earlier this week, it showed up with most students wearing what Bernardino described as “Hawaiian clothes.” During the win over Tatum a group of male students split in half, one occupying the space behind each basket to heckle the opposing team.
“I didn’t think anyone cared, you know?” Miller said.
One thing the Phoenix has learned is Northern New Mexico loves its hoops, particularly this time of year. Just like Santa Fe High and Capital have done with games in The Pit in March, like St. Michael’s has done for most of its state tournament history, like Santa Fe Indian School and even Santa Fe Prep have accomplished in their own journeys at state, ATC is bringing out the best in local fans.
“I think people like good basketball and I’m glad they can get excited about watching us,” Romero said. “It’s been fun for the boys. I say this a lot, but we’ve never done anything like this before and these kids, they’re so young. I don’t know if they realize what we’re doing here. It’s special.”
ATC’s game in The Pit gives the Phoenix the chance to experience the sport at the highest level New Mexico has to offer. A win against Texico sends them into Saturday morning’s championship game, one that will surely draw the biggest crowd any of them have ever experienced — particularly if St. Michael’s reaches the 3A championship game at noon.
If history has shown anything, it’s that Santa Fe fans largely support their own. It’s possible that ATC’s burgundy, gold and black-clad fans will have a healthy dose of blue and white supporters sprinkled in.
But first things first.
It’s time to savor the ride and soak in every moment.
Romero knows it and so do his players.
“Yeah, I mean, it’s been a lot of fun,” Bernardino said.