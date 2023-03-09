ALBUQUERQUE — It’s been a season of discovery and adventure for the Academy for Technology and the Classics boys basketball team.

And, really, it’s only getting better.

The Phoenix’s youthful roster — there are just two seniors on the club — has thrust the school into the spotlight during its ongoing run through the Class 2A State Tournament. Until now the team had never qualified for the playoffs, never once played in what is considered the state’s largest annual amateur sporting event and never, it seems, garnered much attention outside its own campus.