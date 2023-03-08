RIO RANCHO — The stage is as big it’s ever been for the Academy for Technology and the Classics boys basketball team.

It’s about to get a whole lot bigger.

The Phoenix punched its ticket to the Class 2A State Tournament semifinals by surviving a late-game rally from Jal on Wednesday morning at the Rio Rancho Events Center. ATC’s Jordan Apodaca partially blocked a potential game-tying 3-point attempt by Jal’s Jacob Lujan with five seconds left, preserving a 39-38 win that sends the Phoenix (25-6) into Friday’s final four in The Pit.