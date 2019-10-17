Girls soccer
Academy for Technology and the Classics 4, Rehoboth 0
What happened: The Phoenix secured the team’s first district title with an impressive second half that saw them score three goals to pad a 1-0 lead at the half of a 1-1A/3A match Thursday in Gallup. The windy conditions led to some of the first-half struggles, but changing sides helped change ATC’s luck. The match was also the final one in district play for the Phoenix.
Standouts: Amberly Garcia scored two goals to improve her team-leading total to 25. Freshman Brisa Hitt added a pair of goals for ATC.
What’s next: The Phoenix (12-1-2 overall, 5-0-1 in 1-1A/3A) have their regular-season finale at home against East Mountain on Tuesday.
Santa Fe Prep 6, Santa Fe Indian School 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins played much better and jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the half of a 2-1A/3A match at Sun Mountain Field. Prep put together one of its better performances, especially as far as possession.
“We played with confidence and composure,” Blue Griffins head coach Rocky Polk said. “We possessed the ball for most of the game. It was a big improvement with our passing from everyone.”
Standouts: Senior Hayden Colfax had her hands in just about everything as she recorded three goals and two assists to lead the Blue Griffins. Fionnuala Moore had a pair of goals and an assist in a supporting role.
What’s next: Prep (5-10-1, 2-8) play at Las Vegas Robertson on Oct. 22 to finish the season.
Boys soccer
St. Michael’s 8, Las Vegas Robertson 1
What happened: The Horsemen made Senior Day a special one they highlighted their outgoing players in the 2-1A/3A match at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Esteban Rigales scored twice and had an assist in the first 17 minutes, while Berkeley Reynolds had a pair of goals and had three assists. Even back-line players Aiden French and Santiago Lucero scored as Horsemen head coach Mike Feldewert substituted liberally in the second half.
“I think this and [Tuesday’s match against] Bosque School were two of our best games of the year,” Feldewert said.
Standouts: Rigales added a goal after his hot start for a hat trick. Senior John Morrison stepped into the goal and allowed just one score on a penalty kick.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (8-7-2, 5-2-1) takes on Albuquerque Oak Grove/Menaul/Evangel Christian on Saturday at Albuquerque.
Santa Fe Prep 10, Abq. Oak Grove/Menaul/Evangel Christian 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins made their 2-1A/3A trip to Albuquerque a productive one as they recorded their first mercy-rule win of the season. Prep took a 4-0 lead at the half before exploding for six goals in the second half. It was the first time this season the Blue Griffins reached double figures in goals, and Prep head coach Hersch Wilson credited Alex Mazur with helping solidify the team’s defensive effort.
Standouts: Alex Hoback led the Blue Griffins with six goals, tripling his season output in just one match.
What’s next: Prep (4-11, 3-6) finishes the district season with a home match against Las Vegas Robertson at Sun Mountain Field.
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 2, Questa 1 (OT)
What happened: The Wild Wolves won a wild one at Alto Field, needing freshman Jan Konings’ goal in the first overtime to win the 1-1A/3A match. It comes on the heels of a tough 5-4 loss against Rehoboth in which the Lynx rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit to pull out the district win.
Standouts: Konings was joined in the scoring column by junior Will Smith.
What’s next: The Wild Wolves (3-10, 2-4) travel to Angel Fire to take on Moreno Valley on Oct. 23.
