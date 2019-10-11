Girls soccer
Academy for Technology and the Classics 4, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: The Phoenix made history with their 10th win of the season — the first time the program reached that mark — as they remained undefeated in District 1-1A/3A. The Lady Dragons, who were coming off their first win of the season over Navajo Prep, were down only 1-0 at the half as Amberly Garcia scored her 20th goal of the season. Xitlally Estrada Perez padded the lead to open the second half and ATC added two more goals to secure the win.
Standouts: Garcia had another goal in the second half, while Brisa Hitt had the other goal for the Phoenix. The duo of Maya Wright and Liberty Horne combined to record the seventh shutout of the season.
What’s next: ATC (10-1-2 overall, 3-0-1) plays Navajo Prep at home Tuesday.
