ALBUQUERQUE — Consider it the beginning, not the end.
That was the message from Academy for Technology and the Classics coach Eddy Segura following his team’s exit from the Class 1A-3A girls soccer state tournament Friday. The youthful Phoenix were eliminated with a 5-0 loss at Bosque School.
The tournament’s No. 2 seed, Bosque moves into next week’s state semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s Ruidoso-Robertson match. Seeded seventh, ATC ends its season 10-5-2 after receiving an at-large bid to the postseason.
“That’s the best team we played all year,” Segura said. “I’m very happy with the way we played. That’s a very good team with good players all around. We did everything we could.”
ATC gave up three goals to Bosque forward Rose Candelaria, a tall and athletic freshman who was among the top offensive threats in the state all season. She scored twice in the first half and opened the action in the second half by securing the hat trick.
Bosque’s other goals came from Claire Patterson and Brooklyn Bird, both underclassmen. Patterson’s goal came off a centering pass from Candelaria while Bird’s was essentially a pooch punt that floated up and over ATC goalkeeper Sofia Baker.
The fact that Baker was even on the field was noteworthy. Playing on a badly sprained ankle, she was forced to play in goal because of a noticeable limp that stems from a nondistrict win against Taos five weeks ago. A midfielder by trade, she was third on the team in scoring with nine goals.
“It was a factor not having her in the field because we are a team that brings pressure from both sides,” Segura said. “She’s a senior and had a big influence on us.”
One of just two seniors on the team, Baker and midfielder Lily Rittmeyer say goodbye to a program they helped build into a solid playoff entrant. The Phoenix finished third in the far-flung District 3/4/5-3A race that included Ruidoso, Socorro, Hatch Valley and Monte de Sol. Reaching this point was not easy, Segura said.
“These girls accomplished a lot this year and we have nothing to be sad about,” he said. “It’s sad we lost and it’s sad we are losing Sofia and Lily, but we are such a young team. We learned lessons and we know we will come back better and stronger.”
Of the 20 players on ATC's final regular season roster, 12 are either freshmen or eighth graders. Of those remaining, only three are juniors or seniors.
Class 5A: The "revenge tour" for the Santa Fe High Demonettes didn't go as planned. The 10th-seeded Demonettes fell 4-1 to No. 2 Las Cruces in the 5A quarterfinals at Field of Dreams. Santa Fe High had lost to the Lady Bulldogs in the 2021 5A quarterfinals, 1-0, when it was seeded fifth and Las Cruces was No. 12.
The Demonettes end their season with a 14-6-2 record — their best mark since going 13-8 and reaching the 4A quarterfinals in 2013.