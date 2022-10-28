ATC Academy for Technology and the Classics Phoenix logo

ALBUQUERQUE — Consider it the beginning, not the end.

That was the message from Academy for Technology and the Classics coach Eddy Segura following his team’s exit from the Class 1A-3A girls soccer state tournament Friday. The youthful Phoenix were eliminated with a 5-0 loss at Bosque School.

The tournament’s No. 2 seed, Bosque moves into next week’s state semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s Ruidoso-Robertson match. Seeded seventh, ATC ends its season 10-5-2 after receiving an at-large bid to the postseason.

