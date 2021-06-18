ALBUQUERQUE — Coach Tim Host doesn’t believe in being wistful, even as he watched the end of an era come in the span of 4 minutes, 13.74 seconds.
As Host leaned against the east side of the concession stand for the final event of the Class 2A State Track and Field Championships at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex on Friday afternoon, Host didn’t want to live in the past.
He was in the moment, which called for the nine-year head track and field coach of the Academy for Technology and the Classics to cheer on senior Jakob Warniment as he anchored the final leg of the boys 1,600 relay team.
The time of 4:13.74 placed the Phoenix in 10th place for the event and completed a festive, productive performance for the program. While it might not have been movie-style ending for Host, who is resigning his position at the end of the meet, it accomplished the two tasks he had for his boys and girls teams.
“Goal number one was [making sure an athlete was] not going home in an ambulance,” Host said. “Goal number two was to have fun, so all goals were accomplished.”
If only saying goodbye was that simple. The girls team set its own goal, which was to win a state championship as a farewell gift for their energetic, enthusiastic coach whom they call “Host.”
The Phoenix came up short in that task, as Rehoboth Christian scored 26 points in a three-event span. The Lynx finished with 91 points, which was nine more than ATC, to win the 2A title.
Still, it was the first podium finish for the girls program, and sent Host off with another accomplishment on his résumé.
“To me, he’s ATC,” said sophomore Chanelle Jaeger. “He was the one who pushed me to do cross-country when I was young. I didn’t know many people at ATC, so I was a newbie. Cross-country helped me make friends, and he was the one who pushed me to do that. He’s a good mentor and I really appreciate him.”
And the best way to show appreciation was for the Phoenix to leave everything on the track.
The team was led by junior Josette Gurule, who won the 800 and 1,600 meters and anchored the 3,200 relay team to a state record time of 10:37.55. This was the first year the relay was a part of meets, but it gave the program its first state record, which also happened to be the first for Host.
“Every race is a race for Host and a race for our team and everything we’ve established over the years he’s been there,” Gurule said after winning the 800.
It was the race she wanted to win the most, and she ran lights-out fast. Gurule raced to the point with a quick first lap, then pushed the tempo as she pulled away from top seed Anna Huizenga of Rehoboth to win by more than 5½ seconds in 2:28.34.
ATC senior Maggie Rittmeyer started with an impressive win in the 3,200, pulling away from Pecos senior Vanessa Dominguez at the halfway point to win by almost 19 seconds in 12:42.46.
It was the last prep duel for them, and there were many in cross-country and track. Dominguez won two cross-country titles to Rittmeyer’s one, but ATC won two team titles to Pecos’ one. On the track, Rittmeyer evened the 3,200 score with Dominguez with her first win in the race.
“I am just really grateful to run with her because I don’t think I would be the runner I am without her,” said Rittmeyer, who will run cross-country at St. Edward’s University in the fall.
McCurdy’s Andres Martinez also will be running collegiately, and he made himself feel comfortable at the same track he will call home in about two months. Martinez, who will compete for UNM’s track team, dominated the long and triple jumps, coming within 3 inches of tying the state record in the triple.
His first attempt of 43-8¼ easily stood the test of the field, as it was more than 2 feet longer than runner-up Ricardo Chavez of Santa Rosa.
In the long jump, Martinez declined his first two tries in the finals after posting a 22-3¼ jump on his second attempt in the preliminaries.
It was almost a foot farther than Pecos’ Rolando Sandoval, who cut into the margin with a 21-8½ on his penultimate finals jump before scratching.
It wasn’t until then that Martinez opted to jump, but did not come close to his winning mark.
“I had an advantage because I was going last,” Martinez said. “I was up by a foot and I was getting tired. It’s hot out here.”
Sandoval, meanwhile, caught fire after the long jump. He led the Panthers’ 400 relay to second place, losing to District 7-2A rival Santa Rosa by a 45.29-45.42 margin.
About an hour later, he responded by winning the 100 in 11.28 to beat Estancia’s Marino Niblett by .24.
Sandoval lived up to his top seed in the 200 by winning the event in 23.21 and piloting the 1,600 relay team to sixth in the final event of the day.
His overall total of 21¼ points earned him the high-point honor and guided the Panthers to a third-place finish with 47 points.
Pecos head coach Patrick Ortiz was especially happy with the sixth-place finish by the 1,600 relay, because Pecos came into the meet with the second-slowest time out of the 12 qualifiers.
Ortiz said he found a group that worked well at last week’s district meet and reconfigured his 800 relay to give the 1,600 a chance to finish the meet strong. It also was a great way to end the 2021 season, which saw Pecos’ roster size drop to about 25 athletes for the boys and girls, which is about half of what Ortiz normally has.
“Half of my team were seniors who I thought would not come back after graduation and run,” Ortiz said. “But they stuck around and I told them [Thursday], ‘Thanks to you guys, we have a program because you stuck around.’ ”
Peñasco’s Gilbert Valdez overcame a disappointing start to his meet as he finished second to Navajo Pine’s Ryan Kee in the 3,200 before winning the 800 and 1,600 in convincing fashion.
Valdez said his training for much of the season was on the 800, and it showed as he marched to the front almost from the start and never looked back in winning the race in 2:01.73, which was almost 6 seconds faster than Hagerman’s Gerardo Mendoza. The momentum rolled into the 1,600, which Valdez dominated with a 4:46.16 that was his best time of the season and 11 seconds better than Mendoza.
“I was pretty fired up after the 32 [hundred],” Valdez said. “I wanted to come off with a win for sure today.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.