Girls soccer
Academy for Technology and the Classics 2, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Phoenix improved to 6-0 by securing the team’s first win over Prep. ATC was the aggressor for much of the match, getting 14 shots on goal and consistently slipping past the Blue Griffins’ back line. Defensively, the Phoenix blanketed Prep senior Hayden Colfax for much of the match, and she managed one shot on goal that dribbled to the right of the net midway through the second half.
Standouts: Xitlally Estrada Perez opened the scoring in the 31st minute, then Sofia Mifsud added an insurance goal on a breakaway in the 65th minute.
What’s next: ATC travels to Las Vegas, N.M., to play West Las Vegas on Tuesday. Prep (2-2-1) entertains East Mountain on Saturday.