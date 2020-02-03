Blank sports logo

Girls basketball

Academy for Technology and the Classics 45, Abq. Menaul 36

What happened: The Phoenix played without forward and double-double machine Charli Kosleoglu, who was sick, but they got a much-improved defensive effort in the second half Monday. ATC outscored the Lady Panthers 29-17 to erase a 19-16 deficit.

"We really stepped it up in the second half," Phoenix head coach Ron Drake said. "Chanelle [Jaeger] and Perla [Miramontes] really stepped it up."

Standouts: Jaeger hit five 3-pointers and led ATC with 21 points. Miramontes had 15 points, while Naomi Lujan grabbed seven rebounds and had six steals.

What's next: The Phoenix (8-7) start District 2-2A play Wednesday with a big game against McCurdy in Española.

Notes from the north

James Barron and Will Webber discuss Danny Gonzales bringing in former UNM head football coach Rocky Long to his staff, touch on the Lobo men's basketball team's latest drama, and preview the week's big games in prep hoops.

Peñasco 77, McCurdy 21

What happened: It was a good day for emotional healing, as senior Jennifer Aguilar made an appearance after suffering a gruesome head injury last week. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 25-5 lead after a quarter and 42-11 at the half of a nondistrict home game. Eleven players recorded a point, and the team made nine of 10 free throws.

Standouts: Lady Panthers senior post Carly Gonzales had eight points in the first quarter and finished with 27 on the night. Martina Tafoya hit three 3s in the first half and had 11 points, while Adrianna Tafoya scored 16. Devyn Cordova led McCurdy with seven points.

What’s next: Peñasco (18-2) returns to District 5-2A play Thursday at home against Questa. McCurdy (6-12) starts District 2-2A play at home Tuesday against Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf.

