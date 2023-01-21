PECOS — Big games? The Pecos Panthers have played a few of those.
When you’ve reached five of the last six Class 2A boys basketball championship games and won four of them, you know how to handle the electric atmosphere of an important matchup. Facing an Academy for Technology and the Classics team coming off perhaps the biggest win of its 12-year existence, Pecos taught the Phoenix a lesson or two on how to follow up a big victory.
Using full-court pressure that led to a rash of mistakes by ATC, the Panthers maintained their status as the team to beat in 2A with a resounding 81-50 win in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday evening.
Pecos was more aggressive, physical and — most importantly — more composed than its Phoenix counterparts. That was clear when the Panthers used a 14-2 run to turn an early 8-6 deficit into a 20-10 lead that was never really threatened.
That was the opposite of the Phoenix team in its 70-62 win over reigning 2A champion Albuquerque Menaul, in which it weathered an early 20-11 hole to get back into the game and pull out the program’s biggest win.
That ATC (13-5) never could answer the Pecos run was largely due to the end-to-end press the Panthers used to speed up the Phoenix. It resulted in 23 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Panthers, most of those in transition off of steals.
Pecos senior guard Malik Barrens said it was clear by the first quarter the Phoenix were frustrated by the near-relentless pressure.
“They fell right into what we like to do,” Panthers head coach Arthur Gonzales said. “We just focus on what we do. We like to run and gun, but we’re trying to work on other parts of our game that we need to fix.”
While the Panthers have made a name for themselves by being a pressing, up-tempo team, they acquired a new skill in the offseason that is paying off in the regular season: strength. An offseason of hitting the weights made them stronger — and more physical in the process.
“May through October, that’s what we were doing — hitting the weights,” Barrens said. “My goal for myself was to get stronger for games like this.”
The combination made their pressure even more effective, as ATC often threw dangerous passes the Panthers (15-3) picked off and turned into transition buckets. That was especially the case when the Phoenix turned the ball over on three of four possessions that fueled the 14-2 spurt.
Frustration quickly developed for ATC, and the Panthers saw it.
“It’s nice when you have Malik and Josh [Gonzales] getting steals right away,” Panthers forward Aiden Holton said. “They can run; they’re fast.”
ATC got within 22-15 on a Ryan Garcia free throw with 6:39 left in the second quarter, but Pecos scored eight of the next 10 points for a 30-17 lead when Zach Foz drained a jumper in the lane with 4:47 to go.
The margin was 36-25 at the half, then the Panthers started the second half with a 13-4 spurt for a 49-29 lead on Barrens’ steal and layup with 3:44 in the third quarter.
The transition baskets helped the Panthers shoot 31-for-58 on the night, but were a smoking 8-for-16 from 3-point range. That included the rare four-point play by Josh Gonzales on a sideline 3 that made it 62-37 with 7:34 left in the game.
Coach Gonzales said ATC showed it was a good team in beating the Panthers but added this was a learning experience about how to follow a big win.
“They’re traveling from Albuquerque up to Pecos, and there’s a lot that gets into your legs,” Gonzales said. “And there is a lot of emotion you are having to deal with.”
Pecos had the advantage of big-game experience — and there is only one way to acquire it.