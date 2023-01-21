ATC Academy for Technology and the Classics Phoenix logo

PECOS — Big games? The Pecos Panthers have played a few of those.

When you’ve reached five of the last six Class 2A boys basketball championship games and won four of them, you know how to handle the electric atmosphere of an important matchup. Facing an Academy for Technology and the Classics team coming off perhaps the biggest win of its 12-year existence, Pecos taught the Phoenix a lesson or two on how to follow up a big victory.

Using full-court pressure that led to a rash of mistakes by ATC, the Panthers maintained their status as the team to beat in 2A with a resounding 81-50 win in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday evening.

