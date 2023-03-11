ALBUQUERQUE — Bobby Romero had just been named the head boys basketball coach at Academy for Technology and the Classics in the spring of 2020 when he asked McCurdy head coach Ernesto Espinoza for game film of his new team.
He was in for a treat.
“I want to see what I’m what I’m inheriting,” Romero said. “I watched the game, and it just happened to be a game that they lost by, I want to say 60 [it was 77-19]. I was like, all right, but I saw potential, right?”
Potential is a loaded word for many coaches. Sometimes, it goes unfulfilled.
In the case of the Phoenix, Romero tapped into it and brought out one of the biggest turnarounds in the state. Four years ago, they scraped the bottom of the 2A barrel. On Saturday, they came up three points short of their first state championship in their first trip to the state tournament. But the 52-49 loss to the deans of 2A, the Pecos Panthers, in The Pit wasn’t the end of the road.
If anything, it serves to put the rest of 2A on notice: ATC will be back on The Pit floor next March, if juniors Rocky Miller and Julian “JuJu” Bernardino have anything to do with it.
“I know, personally, this offseason I’m going to work harder than I ever have,” said Miller, the Phoenix’s 6-foot-3 post. “And next year, no one is stopping us. We’re winning. That’s not an option next year. We can’t lose.”
It’s a far cry from the team that, in 2019-20, was ranked 32nd out of 36 teams, according to MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings used by the New Mexico Activities Association to determine the seeding and selection of teams into the state tournament for each class. Miller, Bernardino and fellow junior Jordan Apodaca were eighth graders on the varsity that season.
Even then, the dream of playing for a state title was alive and well. It just needed the right coach.
“I, for sure, saw it — all the potential we had,” said Bernardino, the 6-3 junior wing. “We were so young. Me, Rocky, Jordan were all in eighth grade, but we were starting. It all started there.”
In the three seasons under Romero, ATC has won 43-22 and had two consecutive winning seasons. Prior to his arrival, the program never came close to a winning season in its first eight years of existence. Last year’s 15-11 season led to a 26-7 record in 2022-23, plus the first district regular-season and tournament titles for the program.
That was followed by the first state tournament appearance, as ATC earned the No. 2 seed, and the state runner-up trophy. Suddenly, Phoenix fever hit the school, as dozens of students showed up to Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, the Rio Rancho Events Center and The Pit for the state tournament games.
Romero joked that it might be time to add seats to the school’s 400-seat gym that is just five years old.
“It feels great,” Bernardino said. “There was a lot of energy to us, more than just from the bench. So, it’s great to have the support from our students and friends and families.”
Bernardino has been the vital cog to the Phoenix’s engine, having been the team’s leading scorer the past three seasons. However, ATC became a force with the development of Miller in the posts and Apodaca as the team’s point guard.
Romero said the path to excellence was simple: Hard work and meeting challenges. He scoured the state and the Southwest with summer camps in which the Phoenix faced bigger schools with plenty of depth and talent. The final score didn’t matter, he said. He wanted his players to push themselves in order to grow and develop.
That philosophy also took place in the regular season. ATC went to Belen’s Hub City Tournament in December and played Albuquerque Del Norte, Belen and Las Cruces. Del Norte was the 4A runner-up and Belen reached the 4A semifinals in 2022, while Las Cruces was the 5A runner-up.
When the Phoenix lost to the Panthers, 81-50, on Jan. 21, it was amid a grueling portion of the schedule in which they played six games in 12 days. Romero said several of his players were sick during that stretch, but he also knew it would prepare his team for the postseason.
“I’d love to play a team like Volcano Vista,” Romero said. “Even though they may beat me, that’s how we want it. That’s how you get better and that’s what we’re all about.”
So, he wasn’t the least bit surprised when the Phoenix outscored Pecos 17-6 in the second quarter to take a 31-20 lead at the half. ATC struggled against Pecos’ pressure in the second half to allow the eventual state champion to take a 38-35 lead into the fourth, but Romero commended his team on battling the Panthers even up the rest of the way and giving it a chance at the win.
“We all played a lot better than we did in January,” Miller said. “JuJu made some amazing plays. Jordan was making plays. I was playing a lot better than I did when we all played in January. I guess we’ve kind of developed more and we just meshed together well today, but it wasn’t enough.”
But as the Phoenix lick their wounds from the state title loss, the consensus is they are here to stay at the top of the 2A pecking order head into next year. ATC loses just two seniors, both of whom rarely played, and the entire starting lineup returns.
That includes junior guard Estevan Martinez, who did not play the during the state tournament because of disciplinary issues.
Romero said the only way to get better is to find competition that can challenge the Phoenix and old-fashioned hard work.
“You need people that are better than you,” Romero said. “You want to be the best, you gotta beat the best, and we’re working towards it.”