When 2022 began for the Academy and the Technology and the Classics girls basketball team, the Phoenix already had a returning starter leave the team, then they lost a key player to a knee injury.
As 2022 ends, ATC already had a returning starter leave the team, then lost a key player to a knee injury.
The only thing separating the two ends of the calendar year is that the storylines are for two different seasons. It only feels like one long year for the Phoenix.
The 2021-22 season was greatly affected by the departure of Isabella Davis, who transferred to Santa Fe High after a couple of games, in December 2021. Then the impact was compounded by sophomore wing Perla Miramontes’ torn left ACL during the Lady Wolf Tournament in January. While the Phoenix finished 18-7 and took second place in District 2-2A with an 8-2 record, it was not enough to earn the program a second straight Class 2A State Tournament berth.
As the 2022-23 season began, it had the makings of a carbon copy of last season. Before the season began, ATC lost leading scorer and rebounder Charli Koseoglu, as the junior opted to focus on track and field. Two games into the season, Miramontes tore the ACL in her other leg against
St. Michael’s.
Just like that, an anticipated roster of nine players had whittled to seven and left fourth-year head coach Ron Drake juggling his varsity and junior varsity squads. Despite those setbacks, the Phoenix came out of the gate strong, going 5-2 and taking third place at last week’s Brian Gallegos Memorial Tournament at West Las Vegas.
Drake said he hopes ATC can avoid a similar fate as last year, because he believed he had a team capable of competing for a state title before the sudden absences.
“This was gonna be our year,” Drake said. “But once Charli quit, and then Perla gets hurt and everything went down. Now, I’ve got two JV players who are swinging from both teams [JV and varsity].”
While the prospects of challenging for the blue trophy dimmed, the early returns of this reimagined Phoenix team are good.
Sophomore Monica Marquez has become a more established scorer in her second year with the program, with an
8.3 points-per-game average, which is second on the team. Leading the way is junior forward Nazarae Romero, who spent last year on the junior varsity after transferring from Española Valley, is almost averaging a double-double (9.1 points, 12.1 rebounds per game).
Surrounding the pair are a trio of seniors who have been a part of Drake’s program from the outset.
Jada Gallegos and Chanelle Jaeger are solid guards who do a little bit of everything well, while center Siri Burkman has blossomed into an interior presence on the defensive side.
The only thing the Phoenix lack is depth, and it’s an issue Drake is trying to fix.
The goal was to ease Miramontes into a larger role once the 2023 portion of the season started, but those plans were dashed.
One of the swing players Drake sees promise in is Willow Koseoglu, the freshman sister of Charli.
She is playing the wing position, just like Charli did as an eighth grader when she came onto the scene in 2018-19. Drake holds out hope that the older sister will return for her senior year next winter.
“She’s not as good as Charli right now, but she’s only a freshman,” Drake said.
“She was one of the ones that went to team camps [in the summer] with us.”
Drake also beefed up the nondistrict schedule, which paid off. The Phoenix almost beat
St. Michael’s (a 32-26 loss) at home, then knocked off a Crownpoint team that reached the 3A semifinals in March in the opening round of the Brian Gallegos Tournament before losing to 3A runner-up Santa Fe Indian School in the semifinals. ATC also plays Pecos, which is 3-0, in January.
The only concern Drake has is something he can’t control. The bottom half of 2-2A — Monte del Sol, Native American Community Academy and Tierra Encantada — have traditionally been near the bottom rung of the MaxPreps.com Freeman rankings.
Last year, they were three of the bottom five teams in 2A, meaning ATC played six games that significantly hurt their ranking when it came to seeding and selection by the New Mexico Activities Association. The Phoenix were ranked 18th, which left them outside of the 16-team bracket.
“I think that hurt,” Drake said. “[District opponent] Estancia is pretty good at this, and we know we gotta take care of business against [reigning district champion] Menaul.”
Winning the district title will ease Drake’s concerns, but of greater concern is changing recent history.
He hopes he can rewrite how this season ends, considering he can’t change how it started — again.