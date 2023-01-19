Coming into the 2022-23 boys basketball season, it was well established that a pair of Panthers — Pecos and Albuquerque Menaul — were the teams to beat in Class 2A.
On Thursday night, the Academy for Technology and the Classics butted in on the Panther-fest. In a District 2-2A game that also doubled as a key matchup between the reigning 2A champion Menaul and an up-and-coming team looking to make a name for itself, ATC relied on the duo of Julian Bernardino and Rocky Miller to combine for 46 points that were crucial in downing Menaul, 70-62.
With the win, the Phoenix (13-4 overall) not only take control of the district at 3-0, they thrust themselves into contender status, along with Pecos and Menaul.
For a team that has taken a “next opponent” approach to the season, the concept of being state title contenders was rewarding.
“This was a state tournament environment,” ATC head coach Bobby Romero said. “This is what it’s all about. We’ve been preparing for this since last March. It burned us that we didn’t get into the state tournament [last season].”
That shouldn’t be the case this year after downing the Panthers. ATC displayed all the qualities of a championship-caliber team against an equally capable foe. While the 6-foot-2 Bernardino showed off his scoring versatility in collecting a team-high 27 points, he was joined by the constant in the post — Miller.
The 6-foot-3 Miller used his broad shoulders and low-post skills to drop 19 invaluable points, including a six-minute stretch in the first and second quarters during which he scored nine points that helped the Phoenix bounce back from an early 10-5 deficit and kept them in the game.
It was a big change from Miller’s sophomore season, when he was vying for playing time instead of points in a big game.
“Last year, we had seniors, so I wasn’t getting all the looks that I wanted,” Miller said. “This year, it’s on me to be the big guy in the paint. We have to make sure we get our job done in there and work the ball inside-out.”
And just like other championship teams, ATC received contributions from unlikely places. Like a pair of 3-pointers from Cannon Cole, the second of which tied the score at 38-all in the opening 90 seconds of the second half.
Or Jordan Apodaca, who struggled with foul trouble in the first half but came up with a crucial 3-pointer that gave the Phoenix a 48-46 lead with 33 seconds left in the third. He also had perhaps the momentum-saving play of the game when the 5-9 junior guard blocked the 3-point try of 6-4 Panthers forward Ugnius Jasevicius with 90 seconds left in the game and ATC nursing a 63-60 lead.
“I wasn’t playing that well on offense, so I had to make a play on defense and help out my team,” Apodaca said.
ATC needed all of that to fend off the Panthers (9-6, 2-1), a team with five players 6-1 or taller, including 6-5 wing Prashant Chouhan.
The senior started off on fire, scoring 12 of Menaul’s first 20 points to build a 20-11 lead with 1:49 left in the opening quarter.
But the Phoenix defenders, whether it was Miller, Bernardino, sophomore Ryan Garcia or Apodaca, slowed him down after that and Chouhan finished the night with just 17.
The Panthers missed a chance to put ATC in a deep hole, as the Phoenix responded with an 11-4 spurt, capped by five straight points from Miller that cut the margin to 24-22 with 5:01 left.
After that, it was a taught battle between two equally balanced teams in which neither side held a lead larger than three points until Bernardino hit three of four free throws with 53 seconds left. That came after Panther Garrett Lerch fouled him and exacerbated the situation with a technical foul for arguing a no-call on a steal by Bernardino just seconds before.
The score was 66-60 after that and Menaul only managed an Alex Rael putback the rest of the way.
They were the last of 10 points Bernardino scored in the fourth quarter.
Romero said the junior matured greatly over the season in learning how to read a game and know when to take it over. He scored 16 points in the second half in a variety of ways — scoring off on mid-range jumpers, attacking the rim and hitting two big 3s in the fourth quarter. The second triple handed ATC a 61-59 lead with 3:33 left; a lead it never surrendered.
“I know now whether we need a bucket,” Bernardino said. “So, it’s now, ‘Do I slow it down and run the play?’ I know that if we need that bucket, I’ll get that bucket.”
After taking down one group of Panthers, the Phoenix now turns their attention to another pack on the prowl. They travel to Pecos on Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the No. 1 team in 2A.
And a game that was just another in a long line designed to prove ATC’s state tournament mettle suddenly takes on a bigger meaning. A win could open the pathway to a top seed — provided the Phoenix do not suffer any hiccups the rest of the way.
Romero is still taking the season one game at a time. It just so happens Pecos is the next big opponent.
“I don’t like to look too far forward, but I’d love to walk into Pecos and do what we did here,” Romero said. “We can play with anybody when we show up and play. I truly believe that.”