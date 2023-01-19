ALBUQUERQUE -- And now, there are three.

Coming into the 2022-23 boys basketball season, it was well established that a pair of Panthers — Pecos and Albuquerque Menaul — were the teams to beat in Class 2A.

On Thursday night, the Academy for Technology and the Classics butted in on the Panther-fest. In a District 2-2A game that also doubled as a key matchup between the reigning 2A champion Menaul and an up-and-coming team looking to make a name for itself, ATC relied on the duo of Julian Bernardino and Rocky Miller to combine for 46 points that were crucial in downing Menaul, 70-62.

Popular in the Community