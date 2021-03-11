She’s a poet, a writer, an inspirational leader and, soon enough, a college student-athlete.
Santa Fe’s Maggie Rittmeyer, a senior at Academy for Technology and the Classics, will sign a national letter of intent Friday to run cross-country at Division II St. Edward’s University.
She chose the Hilltoppers over a number of other programs from around the region despite the fact that she’s never seen the campus, let alone visited its city, Austin, Texas.
The reason for that is why she’s so happy to finally put pen to paper and start focusing on what comes next. The pandemic made the recruiting process a surreal online guessing game, one where her only introduction to her future college life was done through video chats and plenty of phone calls.
Her prowess as a distance runner made her an attractive recruit to plenty of schools, but it was her academics that got her more attention than she thought she’d get. It was all a little taxing, she said.
“I would say it was just stressful because I was in quarantine at my house and I feel like a lot of high schoolers had less resources available to them when they were navigating this on their own versus maybe at the school,” she said. “But I think college coaches have been more accommodating and understanding of the fact that everybody’s in really complicated circumstances.”
The pandemic prevented her from making a single on-campus visit or any type of firsthand meeting with coaches or prospective teammates. Choosing St. Edward’s was made easier when she landed the prestigious Davis New Mexico Scholarship.
“You see athletes who get attention for what they do, but Maggie got it for what she is,” said ATC athletic director and cross-country coach Tim Host. “What she does in soccer and distance running is just the start of what kind of person she is. I think colleges out there see that and are willing to do a lot for her.”
Of course, Rittmeyer’s athletic reputation is that of a state champion. She won the Class 1A-2A individual title in 2019, dusting the rest of the field by crossing the finish line more than a minute before anyone else. It set the stage for what she hoped would be a monster senior year preceded by a summer full of club soccer and distance training.
She trained throughout the winter of 2019-20 in preparation for last year’s state track meet. The pandemic wiped out all of it.
She stopped playing soccer and spent months staying safe inside. Living at home with an 89-year-old grandfather, she opted instead for daily runs around the neighborhood as a means to stay in shape.
“There are some kids who do so many amazing things, then you see Maggie and it just blows you away,” Host said. “We can talk all day about what a special athlete she is but, really, she’s an even better student, an even better person. Even through all this [the pandemic] she still continues to shine.”
Rittmeyer has her sights set on a dual major at St. Edward’s, studying creative writing and psychology. She’s had teachers at ATC tell her to put her creative talents to the test by writing a book one of these days.
What would it be about?
“Poetry,” she said. “I love everything about it.”
Last year she was a finalist for the Santa Fe Youth Poet Laureate competition and is in the running again this year. To author a book of her own musings is a dream she’ll pursue with the same vigor she does any race she competes in.
Without much room to hold a high school cross-country season, her chances to dust a few trails aren’t as plentiful as she’d like. ATC will host a pair of meets next week and head into the state finals without much of an opportunity to flex its muscles as the defending small-school state champs.
That’s fine, Host said. With athletes like Rittmeyer at his disposal, he’s willing to take whatever he can get.
Friday’s signing is just the start. What comes next are limitless possibilities.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.