History was made in, of all places, a neutral-site gymnasium with a giant stuffed bear enclosed in a glass case in the gym’s lobby, a place that’s more than an hour’s drive from each team’s fan base.
“This right here,” said Bobby Romero, the third-year coach of the Academy for Technology and the Classics boys basketball team, “this was one of our goals all along, to be standing in this spot when no other team from our school had ever done it. To reach this point after all we’ve been through, it says a lot about this team, about our school.”
Until the last few years when its cross-country teams first rose to prominence, followed by state playoff appearances in girls soccer, ATC has been virtually invisible on the hardwood.
Not anymore.
Monday’s 64-47 win over Menaul in the District 2-2A regular season tiebreaker clinched the program’s first ever state tournament berth and all but assures the Phoenix of landing either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the upcoming Class 2A field. ATC will host the 2-2A tournament championship game later this week and learn where its postseason fate lies when the 2A pairings are released this weekend.
“The thought, the hope, has been to get that 2 or 3 seed because this team has worked hard to earn it,” Romero said. “We prepared for this for so long. We had a weight-training program for the first time ever last season, we got a new gym … we’ve got great players on this team and coming up. We’ve built for this.”
The payoff Monday came in the form of two huge moments. First was an explosive start during which ATC scored the game’s first nine points to take a lead it would hold the entire night. The encore was a monster third quarter from Julian “JuJu” Bernardino, a 6-foot-3 junior do-everything player who scored all 15 of his team’s points in the period.
“I didn’t even realize that,” Bernardino said. “I knew I was having a good game but, no, not like that.”
Menaul trailed 31-18 at halftime but managed to cut its deficit to single digits in the first two minutes of the second half. That’s when Bernardino went to work. Focusing on the message Romero gave them during a three-hour practice Sunday, the Phoenix kept the Panthers off balance by scoring a number of baskets on slashing drives to the rim.
That’s where Bernardino was at his best; taking his man off the dribble and finding the perfect angle toward the cup. He even managed to hit a bucket with 16 seconds that had that everyone in the building thinking was a charging call on ATC. Bernardino drove hard to the rim and made contact with Menaul’s Alex Rael.
Bernardino’s shot went in, but the moment the whistle blew, everyone started walking to the other end of the court, assuming it was an ATC foul. It wasn’t. The bucket counted, opening a 43-33 lead.
Bernardino followed it just moments later with a 3-pointer from at least 30 feet out, beating the third quarter buzzer and extending the lead.
The crazy thing about that quarter, Romero said, was Bernardino’s unselfish play.
“He really is a team-first player and always works to get other guys involved,” he said. “In my opinion, JuJu’s the best player [in Santa Fe] and we’re lucky to have him.”
Menaul never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way as ATC scored 12 of its 18 fourth-quarter points from the free-throw line. Four ATC starters finished in double figures, led by Bernardino’s 25. Estevan Martinez, Jordan Apodaca and Rocky Miller each had 10.
Now 21-6 overall, the Phoenix enters the 2-2A district tournament championship game ranked No. 2 in MaxPreps and No. 3 in the NMOT coaches’ poll.
For a program that has never been in this position, Romero said it’s time for ATC to start thinking bigger than just celebrating the fact the school’s state tournament drought is finally over.
“We spent the entire summer playing against bigger schools, 4A and 5A teams in places all over,” he said. “That prepared us for where we are now. I know we’ve never been there, but I think we have the kind of team that could do something special. There’s a lot of really good teams out there; Pecos and Santa Rosa, Menaul and all those boys down south like Jal. I think we can be right there with them. I think we are right there with them.”
NOTES
Although technically a neutral site game, both teams decided to wear their road uniforms. It made for the rare color-on-color high school game, ATC wearing black and Menaul in red. ... The Panthers (19-8) started the game by committing turnovers on six of its first seven possessions. The one without a miscue ended with a missed shot. ATC led 9-0 three minutes in, forcing seven turnovers in the first five minutes.