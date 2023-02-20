ESTANCIA

History was made in, of all places, a neutral-site gymnasium with a giant stuffed bear enclosed in a glass case in the gym’s lobby, a place that’s more than an hour’s drive from each team’s fan base.

“This right here,” said Bobby Romero, the third-year coach of the Academy for Technology and the Classics boys basketball team, “this was one of our goals all along, to be standing in this spot when no other team from our school had ever done it. To reach this point after all we’ve been through, it says a lot about this team, about our school.”