By the time your head hits the pillow Saturday night, you and everyone else will have the coveted road map for the 11-man high school football playoffs. The seeding and selection process will reveal the fields for classes 2A through 6A before the 10 o’clock news.
We already know who from our area is moving on. There are no bubble teams, and the few that remain have a good idea of where and when they’ll be once the party starts.
To begin, time to tip the hat and say goodbye to those whose seasons end this weekend. The Demons, Jaguars, Braves, Sundevils and Elks are all headed to pasture.
To those still kicking, best of luck when the seeding and selection committee goes behind closed doors and decides your fate.
The intracity rivalries that looked so intriguing back in August have lost their oomph thanks to the clarity of the playoff picture. Capital and Santa Fe High are merely playing for bragging rights, while the St. Michael’s-Santa Fe Indian School game has only a slight impact on where the Horsemen will be in the 3A field.
Even the Robertson-West Las Vegas rivalry seems less important this time around. Both teams are headed to the postseason, but their spots in the 3A bracket appear to be set. The Cardinals have locked up the 2-3A crown, and the Dons are a lock for a first-round home game.
Here’s a look at this weekend’s games. The choices last week resulted in a season-worst 7-3 mark, dropping the overall standard to a pathetic 65-14. Boo!
Moriarty (7-2, 2-0 in 2-4A) at Taos (8-1, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday in Questa
The Tigers are not only playing for a district championship and a top-four seed, they’re hoping to land the first-round bye with a shot at hosting a playoff game at New Mexico Highlands either next week or the week after. Yes, Highlands. After spending the season carpetbagging to Questa for home games, we’ve been told they’ll be using NMHU’s facility in the playoffs. The Tigers have won eight straight and are in a stare-down with Moriarty and a three-win Lovington squad for that No. 4 spot. In essence, the playoffs start now.
Prediction: Taos 30, Moriarty 22
Santa Fe Indian (1-7, 0-3 in 2-3A) at St. Michael’s (8-1, 2-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Maybe one day the Braves will field a team that’s competitive in 2-3A, the state’s most dominant district the past few years. This isn’t that time. The Horsemen seem to have righted the ship since the second half of that Raton game started. The defense is flying to the ball, QB Zach Martinez has proven he can win games with his arm and the team has had a chip on its shoulder since losing to Robertson.
Prediction: St. Michael’s 50, SFIS 0
Capital (4-5, 1-2 in 5-6A) at Santa Fe High (1-8, 0-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Jaguars were a long shot to make the playoffs even with a win last week at Clovis. Their loss burned those chances to the ground. It’s still been a solid season on the south side. Safe to say the Jags exceeded expectations, mixing a blend of run/pass on offense with a solid defense that simply got beaten in district play. As for the Demons, may 2023 bring a slew of healthy bodies that can hold up.
Prediction: Capital 28, Santa Fe High 8
Robertson (7-2, 3-0 in 2-3A) at West Las Vegas (5-4, 1-2), 6 p.m. Friday
The only real question for the defending champ Cardinals is whether they’ll land the 2 or 3 seed. More than likely it’s the 3 since they’ve got a loss to Ruidoso, the presumed No. 2. Where’s that leave the Dons? Best-case scenario, a No. 6 and a home game against someone like New Mexico Military — and a date with Robertson in the quarterfinals.
Prediction: Robertson 35, West Las Vegas 19
Los Alamos (5-4, 2-0 in 2/6-5A) at Del Norte (0-9, 0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
What’s in a score? Who cares? A win is a win and the Hilltoppers, whatever last week’s score was against Valley, are headed to the playoffs barring a monumental upset at the hands of the winless Knights. The only question now is this: Where will they be seeded in a top-heavy 5A field that might well find them in the 10-12 range?
Prediction: Los Alamos 47, Del Norte 6
Española Valley (5-4, 0-2 in 2-4A) at Pojoaque Valley (0-8, 0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
It’s all about pride and finishing strong as both teams are nowhere near the playoffs. For the Elks, it’s the end of an historically dismal season. They’ve not scored a point in district play and have just 13 points all year. The Sundevils can grab an elusive sixth win, giving them an extremely rare winning season.
Prediction: Española 46, Pojoaque 0
N.M. School for Deaf (3-3) at Gateway Christian (8-0), 6 p.m. Friday
The 6-man playoffs give us the defending champion Warriors (37 points allowed all season) and the upstart NMSD team that has won 15 of its last 20 games — but is still a huge underdog. The Roadrunners are a classic mix-and-match small-school team with essentially three different candidates at QB and a run game that’s only used to get smaller chunks of yards. If their defense can limit the damage, they could keep it close for a bit.