By the time your head hits the pillow Saturday night, you and everyone else will have the coveted road map for the 11-man high school football playoffs. The seeding and selection process will reveal the fields for classes 2A through 6A before the 10 o’clock news.

We already know who from our area is moving on. There are no bubble teams, and the few that remain have a good idea of where and when they’ll be once the party starts.

To begin, time to tip the hat and say goodbye to those whose seasons end this weekend. The Demons, Jaguars, Braves, Sundevils and Elks are all headed to pasture.

