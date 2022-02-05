The marathon is over for Mandy Montoya and the Peñasco Lady Panthers.
It’s a full-on sprint to the District 5-2A regular-season finish line, then it’s on to the district tournament.
Because of a COVID-19 outbreak that hit the team in late January — wiping out a week of activity and games — followed by snowstorms that shut down many schools in Northern New Mexico two to three times in a seven-day stretch, Peñasco finds itself having to play catch-up at the worst possible time.
The outbreak, combined with the inclement weather, impacted almost every district team where the six schools will be playing at least three games per week over the final two weeks of the regular season. Peñasco is in the midst of playing 10 games in 15 days that began with Friday’s 71-36 win over Questa.
“It looks a little bit like last year,” Montoya said about the shortened 2021 season in which many teams played about a dozen games in a month.
The difference is that teams are preparing for the district tournaments after the end of the regular season Feb. 19, which was not the case last season. Hence, the mad scramble to complete district-season schedules.
However, the New Mexico Activities Association threw a potential lifeline last week that could ease the pressure on rescheduling lost games. NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez informed schools they could eschew their district tournaments in lieu of finishing their regular-season schedules. The tournaments have been a source of consternation for many coaches and administrators across the state because their importance was significantly lessened when the state moved to a 16-team tournament 15 years ago.
Marquez’s decision offered districts the opportunity to do away with the tournaments, but the districts that house Northern New Mexico schools (5-5A, 2-4A, 2-3A, 2-2A, 5-2A, 7-2A, 7-1A) are not quite ready to do that. Only 2-2A, which includes Academy for Technology and the Classics, Tierra Encantada and Monte del Sol, has elected to eliminate the postseason tournament. District 2-3A has yet to make a final decision about playing the boys portion of the tournament. West Las Vegas athletic director Richard Tripp said district members are awaiting a reply from the NMAA about whether they can play regular-season games beyond Feb. 19 and still conduct the district tournament.
The decision among District 2-2A members was mainly a result of Native American Community Academy shutting down athletic activity as district season started, and only began play last week. ATC head girls coach Ron Drake said he understood the decision, but was not happy about his team not participating in a district tournament for the second straight year.
He argued the tournaments still have value, especially for teams on the cusp of reaching the state tournament. It also allows for a Cinderella story in which a team seeded at the bottom of the tournament might make a run to the tournament championship and an automatic berth to the state tournament. He pointed to the 1995-96 Albuquerque Valley squad that played its way into the Class 4A State Tournament through the district tournament and won the state title.
“It just gives teams a chance to play another game and to get hot,” Drake said. “And kids would rather play games anyway than practice.”
Montoya countered with the predicament she and fellow head boys coach Brandon Gurule face: a grueling schedule that offers little rest and almost no time for practice to refine areas that need it. Peñasco, which had played just one district game until last week, had district games Friday and Saturday, followed by a three-day stretch of contests beginning Tuesday. After a one-day break, the Panthers and Lady Panthers play Escalante on Saturday.
The final week of the regular season has Peñasco playing four times, including a matchup at Questa on the last day of the season. Nine of the games are against district teams, with a nondistrict battle against Pecos on Feb. 15 squeezed among them.
The schedule has Montoya thinking about “load management,” a term that is more common in the NBA than for prep basketball, to ensure her players remain healthy.
“Even at our practices, we conduct them a little bit differently,” Montoya said. “And our rotations [during games] becomes a little bit more different. You kinda wanna see how you can conserve their bodies a little bit more.”
Capital head boys coach Ben Gomez said teams with depth on their roster won’t be affected by playing as many games as others that do not have that luxury. He pointed to his Jaguars, which uses an eight-player rotation, as one that can’t handle a glut of games. As it stands, Capital will play five games in the last eight days of the season as it tries to crawl its way out of the bottom of District 5-5A.
The program had its game against Santa Fe High on Jan. 28 rescheduled for Feb. 14, and a Feb. 2 game against Albuquerque Manzano to Feb. 12. Both games fell victim to snowstorms.
“We all think, ‘They’re young guys, they’re OK,’ ” Gomez said. “But when you’re asking them to go 100 percent 100 percent of the time, that’s when the body fatigues and then the mind starts to go. Then, you start doing things on the court you don’t normally do, and funny things start to happen.”
Tripp said the reason District 2-3A hasn’t committed to the boys district tournament revolves around scheduling. West Las Vegas is struggling to find a make-up date with St. Michael’s after Thursday’s game was snowed out. Las Vegas Robertson is trying to find make-up dates with Raton, a game that also was snowed out Wednesday, since both teams are tied for first place.
The ideal date for both games is Feb. 21 — two days after the NMAA mandated the regular season should end. Tripp said district members are committed to playing the district tournament if they can play those games prior to the start of the tournament. If the NMAA allows it, the tournament would commence Tuesday and play through the rest of the week.
If not, teams might shuffle their schedules to spread out games and avoid a lengthy break between games, especially if the next game happens to be in the state tournament.
Tripp said all options are on the table — even playing on a Sunday.
“We don’t want to play four games in a week, but if we need to, we will,” Tripp said.
An underlying issue toward the districts’ desire to play the tournaments is financial. The tournaments are excellent revenue generators the districts use to fund awards and medals for all-district teams in all sports, and host schools can also create more revenue from concession stand sales and other fundraising activities.
Even though they don’t carry the same weight as they used to when only the two finalists advanced to the state tournament, district tournaments still viewed highly in Northern communities.
“I wish it had the same weight it used to,” Montoya said. “I kinda like the tradition of it.”
In the end, the 5-2A athletic directors opted to play the tournament for those reasons, as well as to give teams a chance to enhance their state-tournament résumés.
“That was one of the things we talked about: The bubble teams and giving the schools an opportunity,” Montoya said. “We wanted to give the kids the best chance they could, even if they are trying to play three or four games a week.”
So, Montoya and the Lady Panthers can take off their marathon shoes and put on their racing spikes. They have a long way to go and a short time to get there.
