With district play underway for most high school football teams, the crystal ball becomes a little less hazy.
We're in the home stretch now, as we're only one month from the end of the regular season, a time when all those nondistrict games reveal the true identity of everyone we're looking at.
A perfect run last week was blown out of the water when Navajo Prep had to forfeit its game against McCurdy. That 9-1 mark leaves us with a 37-7 record in prep picks through the first six weeks.
Lovington (0-6) at Santa Fe High (1-4), 7 p.m. Friday
There’s no way anyone could have foreseen the Wildcats losing their first six games. That includes the 4A coaches who continue to vote for them in the weekly top-10 poll. The defending state champs are No. 6 this week despite getting raked over the coals with an average losing margin of 31 points. As for the Demons, getting a bye week to savor their first win of the season was just what they needed. Will it be enough? That’s a big ask.
Prediction: Lovington 39, Santa Fe High 15
St. Michael’s (5-0) at West Las Vegas (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Horsemen have a tendency to turn it on when they get pressed. Last week’s win at Aztec was a great example as they took over what had been a close game with a solid fourth quarter. If they can tap into that for the rest of the regular season we could be watching a 9- or 10-win campaign. First things first, though. The Dons have scored 88 points the past two weeks as quarterback CJ Perea is completing nearly 63 percent of his passes.
Prediction: St. Mike’s 37, West Las Vegas 19
Capital (3-3) at Los Lunas (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Make no mistake, the Jaguars are sizable underdogs in the District 5-6A opener for both teams. Los Lunas’ four-game skid comes with a heavy dose of reality; three were at the hands of No. 3 La Cueva (5-1), No. 6 Cibola (5-0) and 5A’s second-ranked Roswell (5-1). Capital can expect to see plenty of Tigers QB Paul Cieremans who, when healthy, is one of the best in 6A. Minus a full containment, this one will be tough sledding.
Prediction: Los Lunas 41, Capital 16
Raton (5-1) at Santa Fe Indian School (1-4), 7 p.m. Friday
If we’re being real, probably not a great time to play Raton. The Tigers lost a battle of 3A unbeatens last week against No. 1 Socorro. This being the 2-3A opener for both teams, they’ll be looking to make a statement against a team that has struggled to move the ball all season. The Braves have scored just 18 points in their four losses and have managed only six touchdowns in five games.
Prediction: Raton 52, S.F. Indian 0
Pojoaque Valley (0-4) at Robertson (3-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Because the schedule says so, that’s why. For the players who proudly suit up for the Elks, much love. For the reality of playing this game, really dude? These are two teams heading in opposite directions. The perennial power Cardinals are about to send their season into orbit with another late run. It started with last week’s thumping of Tucumcari, the redbirds’ second straight game halted before the final gun. If this team ever irons out the passing game, look out.
Prediction: Robertson 54, Pojoaque Valley 0
Aztec (2-4) vs. Taos (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday (at Questa)
Everyone’s favorite nomadic football team returns to its home away from home (Questa) for another “home” game, this time against a pesky Aztec team that pushed unbeaten St. Mike’s to the limit last week. Thing is, Taos is a club on a mission. The entire program has the “us vs. the world” mentality because of A.) The whole home-field fiasco and, B.) The recent allegations against head coach Art Abreu Jr. Never anger an Abreu. It only makes it worse for you.
Prediction: Taos 35, Aztec 27
McCurdy (2-4) at Cuba (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Bobcats are on a two-game winning streak thanks to last week’s forfeit due to a lack of available players from Navajo Prep — which, by the way, is Española’s next opponent (that’s what we call foreshadowing). If McCurdy can throw a few roadblocks in front or Rams RB Julian Gauna-Casaus we might have an upset on our hands. Maybe.
Prediction: Cuba 40, McCurdy 12
Escalante (3-3) at Tularosa (1-4), 7 p.m. Friday
What Lovington is to 4A, Tuly is to small-school 11-man football. The Wildcats have dropped four straight, each of them to ranked teams of equal or bigger size. What’s that mean? Put a blindfold on when making this pick because records don’t mean a thing. The Wildcats have the goods to make a deep playoff run, as do the Lobos. This will be the stiffest test until the final game of the season for Escalante.
Prediction: Tularosa 32, Escalante 20
Bernalillo (2-3) at Los Alamos (2-4), 4 p.m. Saturday
This is one of those games that caused some salivation in the preseason as both teams appeared primed for a postseason run. No, not so much. They can both turn it around but, frankly, Los Alamos has been a disappointment. The Toppers have sandwiched a shutout win over Pojoaque around two ugly shutout losses. If there’s an advantage that may pay dividends, it’s playing up on the hill where L.A. seems to actually have some offense.
Prediction: Bernalillo 26, Los Alamos 22