St. Michael’s Taven Lozada catches the first touchdown of a Sept. 10 game while being covered by Los Alamos defenders at St. Michael’s. The Horsemen face West Las Vegas on Friday on the road.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

With district play underway for most high school football teams, the crystal ball becomes a little less hazy.

We're in the home stretch now, as we're only one month from the end of the regular season, a time when all those nondistrict games reveal the true identity of everyone we're looking at.

A perfect run last week was blown out of the water when Navajo Prep had to forfeit its game against McCurdy. That 9-1 mark leaves us with a 37-7 record in prep picks through the first six weeks.

