So you made it through the 2021 high school sports season.
Congratulations are in order for enduring the chaos of cramming
10 months of sports into five.
Here is your reward — take a bath, get 15 minutes of rest and get to work on next year.
Yep, practices for the 2021-22 sports season begin in just five weeks, and normalcy waits for no one — not even teenagers. Even as the springs sports wound down this month, fall and winter sports programs were already preparing for next season. Football players were on the field and in the weight room. Putting in time to get ready for August practices. Basketball programs were holding open gyms and trying to get in as many scrimmages. This month, volleyball teams will gear up for the fall.
All the while, schools, coaches, parents, athletes and administrators tried to balance the demands of “Let them play” with “We gotta get ready for next year, too.” As it stands now, multisport athletes can expect to continue this pace until May. That means they will have competed, practiced and prepared for 15 months before taking a breath — and maybe a well-earned vacation.
Sure, they’re teenagers and they’re resilient, but there is only so much you can ask of a body — even ones that seem to regenerate as fast as they break down. You have to admire those students committed to their sports, whether it’s just one, four or five. They understand and value the ideals and the competitive spirit associated with sports.
To be honest, they’re going to need some help, and that’s where things are going to get a little tricky.
In case you didn’t notice, participation in athletics — as well as extracurricular activities — was down. Santa Fe High’s track and field team saw its size cut in half from the previous spring. Capital football played with fewer than 30 varsity players by the end of its five-week season. The concern of many involved in those sports, and athletics in general, is that students will continue to stay away.
Yeah we can blame that trend on remote learning, on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s health orders that kept many schools closed for a significant part of the 2020-21 school year and the demands of trying to endure amid a pandemic.
There is a good chance it won’t change much in the near future.
Students chose to stay away from competing, whether it was because of fears of contracting the coronavirus, academic struggles associated with remote and hybrid learning, or getting jobs that paid them money. They might not come back for the same reasons, but the goal of coaches and administrators will surely be do their best to roam the halls and convince students to come out and play.
Hopefully, they will hear “yes” more than they hear “no,” because an extra thlete or two — or 10, for that matter — will go a long way toward helping the rank-and-file competitors not feel the burden of doing more than a body can handle. They’re teenagers and they can handle a lot, but they are only human, after all.
And after the past five months, they deserve a break.
