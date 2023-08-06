We’re closing in on the opener for the 2023 prep football season. That includes three of the city’s five teams at home the weekend of Aug. 18-19.

The ultimate goal is, of course, to win as many games as possible. In terms of New Mexico, no one does that more often than Artesia. The Bulldogs own the state record for wins with 610. That’s complemented by their 31 state championships, the most of any school in the country since 1950.

The New Mexico Activities Association record book reflects that standard, but points out their 31 blue trophies are actually third most in America — but only because the other programs have championships that predate the second term of Harry S. Truman and the early days of Doc Brown’s secret lab experiments with time travel.

