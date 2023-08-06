We’re closing in on the opener for the 2023 prep football season. That includes three of the city’s five teams at home the weekend of Aug. 18-19.
The ultimate goal is, of course, to win as many games as possible. In terms of New Mexico, no one does that more often than Artesia. The Bulldogs own the state record for wins with 610. That’s complemented by their 31 state championships, the most of any school in the country since 1950.
The New Mexico Activities Association record book reflects that standard, but points out their 31 blue trophies are actually third most in America — but only because the other programs have championships that predate the second term of Harry S. Truman and the early days of Doc Brown’s secret lab experiments with time travel.
The Bulldogs’ 610 wins, however, come nowhere close to the country’s overall leader. That belongs to Valdosta, Ga., which has 944 to its credit — seven more than Male, Ky., and 11 more than Mayfield, Ky.
Assuming the top schools shutter their programs for a while and Artesia can average 11 wins a year, the Bulldogs would become the winningest program in the U.S. by the year 2053.
Probably not going to happen.
• • •
For the fifth time in the past six years, former New Mexico official and business owner Ralph Ortiz held his annual “All Classes” reunion, and he made the occasion special for several former athletes, coaches, teams and officials.
Dennis Casados, a 1968 graduate of Santa Fe High, was recognized for his accomplishments as an athlete, coach and administrator in Santa Fe. An accomplished basketball and baseball player, he was an honorable mention All-American by Coach and Athlete Director magazine in 1968 and attended New Mexico State University and New Mexico Highlands University.
He spent the next three decades as a coach and administrator with Santa Fe Public Schools, ultimately becoming Capital’s first boys basketball coach from 1988-95 and was the district’s athletic director from 1984-86 and 1995-97. He also was the head boys basketball coach at Santa Fe Prep from 2011-15.
The reunion committee also recognized three generations of the Cisneros family — Larry, Clifford and Anthony — for their work as officials for more than 50 years in the region. Larry, a Taos graduate, started officiating in the 1950s and spent more than 30 years working games in Northern New Mexico. Clifford, his son and a Taos grad, had a refereeing career that spanned 25 years, from the 1980s into the 2000s.
The youngest of the bunch, Anthony, spent 12 years as a basketball official before recently hanging up his whistle prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
The final honor went to the 1966-67 St. Michael’s boys basketball team that won the Class 1A title that year and went undefeated.
• • •
A follow-up to Sunday’s story about the shortage of football officials: Zac Stevenson, the commissioner of officials for the New Mexico Activities Association, said anybody interested in becoming an official, regardless of the sport, can go to nmact.org/nm-officials.
Much has been made about the value of college football, given all the conference realignment and all the things that go with it. It should come as no surprise, then, that the top programs in the country charge an arm and a leg to get into home games.
Two-time defending national champion Georgia has an average ticket price of $230 at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium. Some quick math reveals a
sellout generates more than $21.3 million in gate receipts alone. That doesn’t include concessions, parking, merchandise and, of course, broadcast rights. It’s no wonder schools like that can afford to shell out seven figures to non-Power 5 road teams a few times a year.
Thing is, Georgia isn’t even the priciest ticket. The ’Dogs rank ninth on a top-10 list for major-college teams. At the top is Oklahoma at $276 per seat. Second is Michigan ($264), followed by Notre Dame ($261) and Texas ($242). Not all seats are that pricey; it’s merely an average driven sky high by more expensive seats close to the action or in the skyboxes.
For perspective, a season ticket package to games at University Stadium in Albuquerque this fall will set you back less than $100. Same story at New Mexico State. You can get a season pass at New Mexico Highlands for just $53.
• • •
Speaking of Aggies football, NMSU coach Jerry Kill will have former TCU coach (and Lobos defensive coordinator) Gary Patterson visit the team’s practices Aug. 14-15.
Kill was one of Patterson’s assistants at TCU, taking over as Patterson’s interim replacement in 2020 when Patterson left the Horned Frogs’ program.
• • •
If you answered “Alpine Cowboys,” you win.
The question: Who was the only team to lose to Austin during the 2023 Pecos League season? In what will surely go down as one of the worst (if not the worst) season in professional baseball history, the Austin Weirdos finished 1-47 this summer and lost their final 38 games.
Their lone win was in the 10th game against Alpine, a 9-5 victory in which the Weirdos trailed 3-1 after two innings.
Their pitching staff had an ERA of 17.85 with a 3.32 WHIP. The team batting average was a league-worst .261 with an on-base percentage of .363, also the league’s worst. They only had six games where the opponent didn’t score at least 10 runs. Seventeen times they gave up at least 20, including a four-game sweep in Santa Fe where the Fuego averaged 29.5 runs with a high-water mark coming in a 41-12 win June 17.