Hockey has come to Northern New Mexico in search of the next generation of fans. Members of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes kicked off a tour stop in Santa Fe by dropping by Atalaya Elementary on Thursday, promoting the sport to all grade levels by teaching the stick-handling, shooting and the basic rules of the game. The staff, led by the Coyotes’ Hispanic hockey development leader Jonah Rodriguez and youth involvement coaches Zack Ziegler and Wyatt Young, led a series of interactive drills designed to be fun and expose kids to a sport that’s largely foreign in this neck of the woods.
The Coyotes will make another stop Friday at Chaparral Elementary, then take part in Saturday’s initial round of the Little Howlers program at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. It runs six weeks for players between the ages of 5 and 9 and is part of the NHL’s partnership with the Coyotes and the NHL Players Association to expose more kids to the sport.
For more information, contact the GCCC or check the Coyotes’ website for registration information atArizonaCoytotes.com/playNM.
