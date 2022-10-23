Notes from the North

Santa Fe’s Geno Torres and Lee Sanchez won the Sun Country Amateur Golf Association’s team title in the senior championship flight Sunday, firing a final-round 70 to finish at 2-under 140 over the two day tournament at the Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces.

Torres and Sanchez walked away with $560 for their efforts. The Santa Fe duo of Jim Collins and Richard Alarid were fifth at 6-over 150.

The men’s championship flight saw Santa Fe’s Eric Trujillo and Trae Torres finish second, garnering $335 for finishing in the top two. The pair overcame a three-stroke difference after Saturday’s first round, but a hot finish by El Paso’s Noah Gutierrez and Christian Escalante gave them a three-stroke victory.

Popular in the Community