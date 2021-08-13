The problems Santiago Archuleta encountered Aug. 2 were not the ones he dealt with Thursday afternoon inside his football office at Española Valley High School.
As he and assistant coach Nelson Valdez distributed team T-shirts and shorts to the 2021 edition of the Sundevils football team, Archuleta made sure to serve the players who were consistent attendees for summer workouts — a group of about 20 players. Then, he handed out gear to players who had shown up since practices kicked off at the start the month, which numbered more than 30.
In the span of 10 days, Archuleta went from wondering how many players would come out for football this year to how would he use all of the players he currently has (52 in all) and finding equipment for all of them.
“We had to order seven new helmets because we didn’t have enough,” Archuleta said. “I’m probably gonna have to order another five.”
Considering where the football program was in the spring, Archuleta counts his new challenges as progress in trying to turn the program around — again. Archuleta was hired in the summer of 2020 as the the fourth head coach in as many years, as Española won eight games during that span. Archuleta said he never really got to put his imprint on the program last year because the coronavirus pandemic limited his ability to recruit and coach players until February.
As it was, Española played with a roster of around 25 that was mostly underclassmen and struggled through an 0-3 record in which the team allowed all three opponents to score at least 50 points. Archuleta, though, wasn’t concerned about wins as he was about getting players much-needed experience
“I didn’t want to say it out loud, like, ‘Guys, we’re gonna lose. We know this,’ ” Archuleta said. “ ‘But we’re not here for the scoreboard. We’re here to give you guys some reps so that you can find out what it feels like on the field.’ I mean, some of these guys were going up against air because we didn’t have someone to practice with.”
That shouldn’t be a problem this year. Even though only 25 players suited up Thursday, a dozen potential players watched from the sidelines. Some of them even started getting some coaching from fellow players. For some of the veterans on the squad, they were welcome sights compared to last year.
“It’s nice to see the numbers pop up,” senior receiver/safety Ollie Fell said. “It’s nice to get up and down the field again.”
Junior Jeremiah Trujillo, who is competing for the starting quarterback position, said many of the players coming out over the past couple of weeks are skill position players — something the Sundevils lacked in the spring. There were times linemen were lining up as receivers or defensive backs, but Trujillo believes that won’t be the case this fall.
“It’s nice out here, having a number one receiver [in Fell], especially with this big guy out here,” Trujillo said. “I’ve got a number two, a number three [receiver], so it’s nice to not be missing those guys, for sure.”
Archuleta, who was a coach in the Sundevils program for four years in the mid-2010s, credited the players themselves for the sudden uptick in interest, but he added that he and his coaching staff worked hard at doing little things to make the players feel appreciated.
He recalled taking a team to a 7-on-7 summer camp one year and Española was the only team without a canopy to give players shade. When the Sundevils went to a similar camp in Taos in July, there were three canopies under which players could find shade.
Fell said those small gestures showed the players Archuleta and the coaching staff care.
“I think that’s why kids are coming out, ’cause they realize this guy wants to do something special here, like they did five or six years ago,” Fell said.
Fell was alluding to the 2015 Española team that won the school’s first district title and set a school record with nine wins, which was just the third winning record in the program’s 47-year history. Archuleta was a part of that coaching staff, and Fell was a middle schooler watching from the sidelines while his dad worked as an assistant on the team.
Archuleta said he learned a few things in watching then-head coach Miguel Medina operate his program. One important lesson he learned was how to reach out to players and the community in different ways than other coaches in the past.
“You have to get people from the community who understand these student-athletes,” Archuleta said. “We have a better idea of where they come from, the homes they’re coming from. You can’t just come in screaming at them, because they’re gonna run. You have to be patient, but these guys will stick around.”
One idea Archuleta wants to implement is bringing the varsity team to the 11 elementary schools in the district to coordinate 7-on-7 scrimmages and other events with sixth graders to get them interested in the sport when they reach middle school. He pointed out that there are more than 800 sixth graders in the district, but that number will be cut by more than half by the time those students come to Española Valley because many will transfer, move or just drop out of school.
“If I can get 10 sixth graders to sign up for football at every school, that’s like 100 seventh graders coming in,” Archuleta said. “That would be great.”
If he can succeed in doing that, he won’t have to play the numbers game when August rolls around.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.