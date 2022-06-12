The coronavirus pandemic has done wonders for golf.
According to research by the National Golf Foundation, roughly 1 in 9 Americans are considered “active” golfers, meaning they either play regular rounds, routinely grab a bucket of balls at the driving range or just do the Topgolf thing for fun.
The numbers of golfers has risen steadily since the pandemic began. The foundation says approximately 37.5 million Americans are involved in the sport — about 10 million more than basketball and over 21 million more than baseball.
Taking it a step further, the foundation reports that nearly 70 million more connected with golf in a passive way in 2021, meaning they watched tournaments, streamed events online, read or downloaded instructional materials or followed certain brands on social media. Add it all up and it equates to about one-third of Americans taking part in the sport in some way.
Local events like Spark Golf at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe have helped bump the numbers around these parts. It’s free to join and league play is Tuesday and Thursday evenings during the summer on the Great 28. For more information, visit linksdesantafe.com.
u u u
For a school that struggles to get athletes to compete in summer workouts and camps because of its boarding school nature, Santa Fe Indian School will enter uncharted territory this weekend.
The school will host its first boys and girls basketball summer camp, with the Running Braves Father’s Day Weekend Shootout that begins Friday. The camp will have divisions from fifth grade all the way to the varsity level. The boys basketball program is operating the event, with assistant coach Fernando Garcia as the contact person.
The camp will run from Friday through Sunday.
u u u
Keeping the SFIS theme going, its softball program is holding a skills camp June 23-25 at its softball complex that is open to rising sixth graders through seniors. The camp is free.
SFIS head coach Oliver Torres said a few former NCAA Division I players, including former Oregon State player Lovie Lopez, will be on hand to offer instruction. Lady Braves coaches and players also will take part in the camp.
u u u
The Capital tennis program continues its annual summer tennis camps through July.
The camps, open to ages 5-15, continues with a second session from Monday through Friday that runs from 9-10:15 a.m. The cost is $20 per session, and rackets are available for those who do not have one. The camp will be supervised by Capital coaches, and players from the program will take part in instruction.
The camps will take place weekly through the rest of June and from July 11-15 and
July 18-22. For more information, contact Capital head coach Patrick Tolen at 505-469-1219 or assistant coach Bruce Cottrell at 505-670-3379. Those interested in the camps can also email Tolen at pbtolen@gmail.com.