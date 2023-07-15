In what has been a recurring theme for many of its All-Star teams, the Santa Fe Little League advanced to the winner’s bracket final of the New Mexico 9-11 State Tournament on Saturday morning.
The Santa Fe All-Stars downed Las Vegas Little League 7-3 to reach a Monday matchup against Carlsbad, which beat Albuquerque Eastdale 11-2. Game time is 4 p.m.
The win keeps Santa Fe Little League in line for a fourth state championship, which would be the most in its history. Prior to this season, the league had never had more than one state champion in a season.
The Santa Fe team, comprised of players age 9 to 11, built a 7-0 lead by the fourth inning, and held Las Vegas to just one hit before allowing three runs in the fifth. Gary Flores, manager of the Santa Fe All-Stars, said he turned to pitchers Zion Ulibarri and Nico Bencomo to shut down the Las Vegas bats. Bencomo came in in the sixth inning and struck out the side to secure the win.
“These kids are just amazing,” Flores said. “Today was a good battle test for them. They maybe bent a little bit, but they didn’t break. Our team has amazing focus. There were about 300 people there, so it was pretty intense. Both sides — Las Vegas and Santa Fe [fans] — showed up.”
Santa Fe will get a break from the tournament Sunday, but Las Vegas will take on Yucca Little League out of Bosque Farms in Valencia County at 2 p.m. The winner will advance to the elimination bracket semifinal Monday.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe can ensure itself a spot in Wednesday’s championship game with a win on Monday.
Santa Fe Little League represented in HR Derby
For the second straight year, Santa Fe Little League will have a softball and baseball representative at the Little League West Regional Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Center in Seattle.
Carolina “Beanz” Ruiz (softball) and Austin Tokoroyama (baseball) will compete in the derby, with the top four performers heading to the Little League Home Run Derby. That will take place during the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pa., in August.
Santa Fe Little League has had its representative win the softball portion of the derby the past two years.