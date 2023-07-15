Blank sports logo

In what has been a recurring theme for many of its All-Star teams, the Santa Fe Little League advanced to the winner’s bracket final of the New Mexico 9-11 State Tournament on Saturday morning.

The Santa Fe All-Stars downed Las Vegas Little League 7-3 to reach a Monday matchup against Carlsbad, which beat Albuquerque Eastdale 11-2. Game time is 4 p.m.

The win keeps Santa Fe Little League in line for a fourth state championship, which would be the most in its history. Prior to this season, the league had never had more than one state champion in a season.

