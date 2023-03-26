San Diego State heading to the Final Four may or may not be a good thing for the average University of New Mexico fan.
The Lobos, of course, came within a Lamont Butler buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the key from sweeping the Aztecs in the regular season. UNM’s win in Viejas Arena on Jan. 14 was SDSU’s only setback at home all season.
The Aztecs making the Final Four, in addition to being a Mountain West first, is the second time in the last quarter-century a UNM conference rival has made it to the sport’s biggest contest. In 1998, Utah made it to the national championship game before falling to Tubby Smith’s Kentucky Wildcats at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Utah and UNM were part of the far-flung Western Athletic Conference at the time, barely a calendar year from half the league breaking away to form the Mountain West.
The Lobos also had some success against the Utes that season, getting a Royce Olney 3-point shot in the waning moments to upset a Utah team that came into The Pit 18-0 and ranked No. 3 in the country. At the time, UNM was ranked No. 14.
Utah had NCAA Tournament wins over San Francisco, Arkansas, West Virginia, Arizona and North Carolina before reaching the title game against Kentucky. Ironically, Tubbs inherited the Wildcats’ job that season from Rick Pitino. Ten years later, Tubbs took over as head coach at Minnesota, where he was eventually fired and replaced by none other than current Lobos coach Richard Pitino.
So, there you go, Lobos fans. It really is a small world and, in some small way, maybe it gives you a sense of belonging to watch one of your archrivals climb to the sport’s penthouse.
• • •
Quick, name the fastest sprinter in Class 5A.
If you said Santa Fe High’s Bryce Melton, you would be correct. Melton, a sophomore, has exploded onto the state track and field scene, as his state-best time in the 100 and 200 meters can attest. He set both marks at Bernalillo’s Mike Pecos Invitational on March 11, with his 100 time coming at 11.04 seconds and the 200 was at 22.35.
Not to be overlooked is teammate and fellow sophomore Cy Anderson. He is the fastest 400 runner in the class, which he set at the same meet with a time of 51.34 seconds.
However, the state’s overall fastest runners in each of those categories reside with a program further north. Los Alamos’ Melaki Gutierrez is the only 100 runner to break the 11-second barrier, with a 10.85 set at the Albuquerque Academy quad on March 4. He also set the fastest 200 time at the same meet (22.13). The fastest 400 runner in the state is teammate Alexander Pasulka, who ran a 50.10 time at this weekend’s Chandler (Ariz.) Rotary Invitational.
• • •
Congratulations to Taos head coach Miguel Quintana, who recorded his 100th win in Thursday’s 13-5 win over Socorro in the opening round of the West Las Vegas Tournament.
Quintana has guided the program since 2015, and led the Tigers to a District 2-4A title in 2016 when the state had six classes. In 2022, Taos went 15-11 and finished second in 2-4A with a 9-3 mark. However, the Tigers did not qualify for the Class 4A State Tournament.
• • •
UNM and New Mexico State aren’t the only in-state schools impacted by the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal. New Mexico Highlands has had two players off this season’s team to cast off in search better opportunities.
Eastern New Mexico hasn’t been immune, either. The Greyhounds have one player in the portal.
Highlands guards Jonathan Ileleji (6-4 junior from Anaheim, Calif.) and Tyrell Coleman (6-3 junior, Bakersfield, Calif.) are officially on the market. Coleman averaged 6.1 points and 2.0 rebounds a game for the Cowboys this season while Ileleji averaged 5.9 and 1.9.
Eastern New Mexico is losing forward Errol White, a 6-7 sophomore from Queens, N.Y. He was a regular starter and significant contributor at 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds.
• • •
It’s already been a forgettable season for the New Mexico Highlands baseball team. The Cowboys, however, did finally get some good news Sunday. Heading into a weekend series finale at home against Adams State, the Pokes had lost 20 straight games and dropped 24 of their first 25 contests.
Sunday’s 12-11, walk-off win against the Grizzlies was just their second dub of the season, their first conference win of the season, and just the second time they’ve scored double figures in any game to this point.
Look no further than the offense for the team’s struggles. NMHU’s lineup was batting a collective .224 through its first 25 games, ranking 236th out of 248 teams in NCAA Division II.