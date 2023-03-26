San Diego State heading to the Final Four may or may not be a good thing for the average University of New Mexico fan.

The Lobos, of course, came within a Lamont Butler buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the key from sweeping the Aztecs in the regular season. UNM’s win in Viejas Arena on Jan. 14 was SDSU’s only setback at home all season.

The Aztecs making the Final Four, in addition to being a Mountain West first, is the second time in the last quarter-century a UNM conference rival has made it to the sport’s biggest contest. In 1998, Utah made it to the national championship game before falling to Tubby Smith’s Kentucky Wildcats at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.