UNM’s Jaelen House tries to get past San Diego State’s Darrion Trammell during Saturday’s game in The Pit. House gave the Lobos a lead with his steal and twisting layup with six seconds left, but the Aztecs’ Lamont Butler made a 3-pointer as time expired to hand UNM the loss.
UNM’s Jaelen House tries to get past San Diego State’s Darrion Trammell during Saturday’s game in The Pit. House gave the Lobos a lead with his steal and twisting layup with six seconds left, but the Aztecs’ Lamont Butler made a 3-pointer as time expired to hand UNM the loss.
ALBUQUERQUE — Welcome to The Pit, a mile high ... and home to the sucker punch for the home team.
For the third time in five weeks the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team gave up a buzzer-beating basket at the end of regulation, the last two of which handed the Lobos a brutally emotional loss before a sellout crowd.
The latest knuckle sandwich came Saturday night before the largest crowd for a home game in 13 years, as San Diego State’s Lamont Butler drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired, handing the 22nd-ranked Aztecs a 73-71 win.
As if that weren’t enough, it clinched at least a share of the Mountain West regular season title for SDSU and dropped the limping Lobos into sixth place in the league standings with two games to play.
The loss was the sixth in seven games this month for UNM, taking it from a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament to a team reeling and searching for answers. By everyone’s Big Dance projections, the Lobos’ only hope of making the tournament now is running the table in the MWC Tournament — a long shot considering no team has ever won the annual event while missing the first-round bye that goes to the top five teams in the final standings.
“It stings; it sucks. There’s no other way around it,” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of two buzzer beaters in one season.”
UNM (20-9, 7-9) led by as many as 13 points in the second half and was up 56-47 with 10 minutes left. The Aztecs methodically chipped away, using their size and girth to convert shots that simply weren’t falling before. They hit 16 of their final 24 shots, including Butler’s dagger.
It came moments after Jamal Mashburn Jr. hit three free throws to get UNM within a point, 70-69, with 16 seconds left. It was followed by a stunning steal by Jaelen House off a bad pass from SDSU’s Darrion Trammell with 11 seconds left.
House drove nearly the length of the court and hit a twisting layup with six seconds left, handing the Lobos a 71-70 lead and sending the capacity crowd into a frenzy. It was as if that one shot catapulted the entire UNM fan base — and a team that has stumbled through the month of February — into the thick of March Madness once again.
That’s when Butler took the inbounds pass under the Lobos’ basket, dribbled to the top of the key at the other end and set sail with a shot that went right over Mashburn. The buzzer sounded just as the ball reached the highest point of its arc.
Pitino said he expected the Aztecs to look for MWC player of the year candidate Matt Bradley for the final shot.
“It was just kind of gutsy for them to knock down a 3,” Pitino said. “It is what it is.”
Pitino delivered the same message he has all season, particularly after the string of hard losses that have derailed what looked like an NCAA run not long ago. He thanked the fans and asked that they have patience while the program rebuilds.
That said, he is feeling the pain they did when leaving The Pit on Saturday.
“I want to cry with them,” he said, adding that his brother and sister in town for this one and they, too, saw the emotion the state carries for the Lobos.
“We’ve been around basketball our whole lives, obviously, and you see fan bases; everyone thinks their fan base is good, whatever,” he said. “But I have more people come up to me and it really, it brings a tear to your eye when they say Albuquerque needs this.”
The Lobos got a game-high 20 points from Mashburn and 15 from House. Morris Udeze had 14 points and six rebounds with K.J. Jenkins scoring 11 points.
San Diego State was led by Trammell’s 18.
NOTES
It was one of those color-on-color games with the Lobos wearing their turquoise alternates and San Diego State in black. … UNM runs an in-game promotion, the kiss cam. Cameras scan the arena looking for couples willing to share a kiss for the replay board. They found one couple in the south end of the arena about 12 rows from the top. It turned out to be a marriage proposal with the arena’s public address announcer finally asking, “Is it a yes?” It was. … UNM’s regular season home finale is Tuesday against Fresno State. Because attendance at home games is up 30% this season (over 200,000 fans thus far), UNM is offering tickets at a 30% discount.
WOMEN’S HOOPS
UNM sent its seniors out in style by crushing Utah State, 111-55, in a Saturday matinee in The Pit. Seven Lobos scored in double figures, a school record. Senior Shaiquel McGruder led the way with 17 points.
The Lobos (19-11, 11-6) have won five straight and are tied for fourth place in the Mountain West, one game out of second with one game left in the regular season. They close things out Tuesday at Fresno State, then head to the MWC Tournament March 5-8 in Las Vegas.
BASEBALL
Picked to finish last in the MWC preseason poll, the Lobos have been playing much better than advertised to start the season. They swept a Saturday doubleheader from Northern Colorado at San Ana Star Field by scores of 11-3 and 18-2. They’ve won the first three games of the four-game set by a combined score of 59-6. Sunday’s finale starts at noon.