ALBUQUERQUE — Welcome to The Pit, a mile high ... and home to the sucker punch for the home team.

For the third time in five weeks the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team gave up a buzzer-beating basket at the end of regulation, the last two of which handed the Lobos a brutally emotional loss before a sellout crowd.

The latest knuckle sandwich came Saturday night before the largest crowd for a home game in 13 years, as San Diego State’s Lamont Butler drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired, handing the 22nd-ranked Aztecs a 73-71 win.