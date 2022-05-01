Sorry, norteños, there’ll be no trilogy this year.
Fans hoping for an encore championship meeting between St. Michael’s and Robertson got a bit of a letdown when Sunday’s seeding and selection process played itself out for the upcoming State Baseball Tournament. As announced by the New Mexico Activities Association, the longstanding district rivals got first-round byes for being top-four seeds in Class 3A, but they’re on the same side of the bracket.
St. Michael’s (19-6) landed the No. 1 seed, which was no surprise. The Horsemen caught fire in mid-March and rolled to the District 2-3A title. Robertson (16-7) was second and handed the No. 4 seed, one spot behind New Mexico Military Institute and one ahead of No. 5 East Mountain.
The pair could potentially meet in the semifinals on, of all things, Friday the 13th at Rio Rancho High School.
Undoubtedly, there are those who wanted the schools to reprise their finals dance after they met in the championship game for football and basketball. Robertson won both.
The 3A field is crowded with local teams. The Horsemen await the winner of the 8-9 matchup between Santa Fe Indian School and West Las Vegas, while Robertson will wait for East Mountain and Hatch Valley to settle their differences.
The 4A baseball bracket is headed by defending champion Albuquerque Academy. Los Alamos (18-7) is the 3-seed after allowing just 14 runs in a dozen District 2-4A games, all wins. The Hilltoppers will host Valencia next weekend.
Santa Fe High and Capital did not land at-large bids in 5A, nor did either school’s softball team. The Los Alamos softball team is No. 8 in the 4A draw and will face Valley.
u u u
If you’re scoring at home, the end is near for the 2021-22 prep sports calendar. The State Tennis Tournament begins with singles and doubles play Wednesday. Team events wrap up Saturday, followed by the golf tournament May 9-10.
Track and field, baseball and softball all crown champions for the final time May 14. After that, a real summer break with no (knock on wood) health guidelines threatening to shut things down.
u u u
The Santa Fe High softball team’s 11-4 District 5-5A win over Albuquerque Rio Grande on Saturday was a breakthrough for the struggling program.
It represented the first district win for the squad since 2015, when it defeated Albuquerque Cibola 9-0 on April 14, 2015 — 60 district games ago. Just to tie that game to Saturday’s win, a member of that winning team was outfielder Gabby Ducharme. Her dad is Marc Ducharme, the athletic director of Santa Fe Public Schools.
u u u
Mora’s spring sports were busy competing this weekend, even as the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire threatened their community. The track and field team managed to qualify several individuals at the District 5-2A meet by finishing in the top two of a given event.
On the boys side, Diego Chavez advanced to the 2A meet next weekend in Albuquerque by winning the javelin with a toss of 115 feet, 71/2 inches. Santiago Gold finished second in the 300 hurdles in 48.41 seconds and the 800 relay team was runner-up to Escalante in 1:41.94.
The girls saw their 800 relay team finish second in 2:00.03, Sierra Velarde win the long jump with a distance of 14-81/2 and Mya Vigil take second in the high jump at 4-4. The Rangerettes also completed a sweep of the 110 hurdles, with Vigil and Mikayela Velarde going 1-2 in the race. Vigil also won the 300 hurdles and Velarde took first in the 200 (27.09) while placing second in the 100 (12.72).
The Class 1A-3A state track meet takes place Friday and Saturday at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex in Albuquerque.
A note to spectators showing up for Saturday’s finals: Get there early. The first final — the 3,200-meter relay — is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.
u u u
A couple of glaring omissions from Saturday’s brief on the District 5-5A Individual Tennis Tournament: Santa Fe High’s Diego Gadret and Mikayla Montaño reached the singles finals. Gadret, the second overall seed in the boys singles draw, lived up to his seed before losing to Albuquerque High’s Leo Rocca, 6-0, 6-2, for the district title.
Meanwhile, Montaño made a spirited run to the girls finals as an unseeded player, knocking off No. 2 seed Cloe Powell of Albuquerque Manzano in the quarterfinals by a 6-4, 6-2 count. She fell to Albuquerque High’s Gizelle Amaya, 6-2,6-1. Regardless, the duo will be at the 5A state individual tournament that begins Wednesday.
u u u
The latest player with New Mexico ties to make to the big leagues made his major league debut last week at Camden Yards. Former New Mexico State pitcher Kyle Bradish, a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, got the start for the Baltimore Orioles at home against the Boston Red Sox.
The 6-foot-4 righty took the loss after tossing six innings and giving up a pair of earned runs. The Sox won, 3-1, but the Orioles didn’t do much to help Bradish out. They had just three hits and didn’t score while Bradish was on the hill.
He was 25-8 with a 3.51 ERA and 311 strikeouts in 272 innings during his three years in an Aggies uniform. He was traded from the Angels to the Orioles in 2019 as part of a deal that sent O’s starter Dylan Bundy to Anaheim.