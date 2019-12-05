Boys
Class 2A
District 2-2A
Academy for Technology and the Classics Phoenix
Head coach: Anthony Moya (second year)
2018-19 record: 5-15 overall, 1-7 in District 2-2A
Key players: Milan Lombardo, senior, 6-foot-2, wing; Julian Bernardino, eighth grade, 6-0, guard/wing; Tashi Digkhang, sophomore, 5-7, guard; Gabe Hartman, freshman, 6-0, wing; Brennen Trujillo, sophomore, 5-8, guard
Outlook: The Phoenix go from a senior-dominant team to a young one filled with mostly underclassmen and eighth graders. At least they have a go-to answer in Lombardo, who already dropped 33 points in the season opener at Peñasco, but he suffered a calf injury in a loss to Springer. That puts more of the onus on the rest of a young, inexperienced team. Bernardino is a welcome addition in the backcourt, but the rest of the group is still learning its way on the court.
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf Wild Wolves
Head coach: Taylor Romans (first year)
2018-19 record: 8-18 overall, 2-6 in District 2-2A
Key players: Will Smith, junior, 5-foot-8, guard; Andres Gonzales, sophomore, 5-9, forward; Jackson Cole, freshman, 5-11, forward; Andres Garcia, sophomore, 5-2, guard; Eno Little, freshman, 5-7, guard
Outlook: It’s a new-look Wild Wolves, as Enrique Otero stepped away in the offseason, and his son, the do-everything Liam Otero, graduated. Desert Academy/Waldorf also had a couple of key players from last season not return. What remains is a young, inexperienced squad that will take its lumps early in the hopes of learning from them. Smith will take on a larger role, and is a good shooter, but a go-to option has to emerge if the team is to contend in 2-2A.
McCurdy Bobcats
Head coach: Ernesto Espinoza (sixth year)
2018-19 record: 23-6 overall, 8-0 in District 2-2A. Lost to Newcomb, 55-41, in the Class 2A quarterfinals
Key players: Andres Martinez, junior, 6-foot-4, forward; Santiago Samora, junior, 5-7, guard; Nicholas Croff, senior, 5-10, forward; Diego Borrego, senior, 5-8, wing; Markus Martinez, freshman, 5-8, wing
Outlook: The roster might be senior-heavy, but the juniors — Andres Martinez and Samora — will drive the team. Martinez is a lanky forward who can also shoot from the perimeter, while Samora provides the quickness. If the Bobcats can provide some consistent scoring from the rest, they should continue their run atop the 2-2A standings. Time will tell if they can make a run in the state tournament.
Monte del Sol Dragons
Head coach: Ralph Casaus (first year)
2018-19 record: 17-12 overall, 6-2 in District 2-2A. Lost to Pecos, 84-51, in the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament
Key players: Taiyo Fukuda, sophomore, 5-foot-10, wing; Zedekiah Anthony, junior, 6-0, forward; Luciano Valles, junior, 5-11, forward; Brayan Roybal, junior, 5-8, guard; Xandro Zubia, freshman, guard
Outlook: Casaus returns to the program after a 12-year hiatus, and he finds a young squad without a single senior awaiting him. Anthony has the most varsity experience on the team and provides a presence inside. Fukuda and Zubia can shoot from the perimeter. The rest of the team, though, is raw and untested. The Dragons will take their lumps early on, but could be a dark horse in a district that is in transition.
Tierra Encantada Alacranes
Head coach: Tim Abeyta (first year)
2018-19 record: 3-17 overall, 3-5 in District 2-2A
Key players: Ricky Ortiz, sophomore, 5-foot-5, guard; Anthony Xia, sophomore, 5-6, wing; Gilbert Pinon, senior, 5-8, wing.
Outlook: The Alacranes hit the reset button with the hire of Abeyta, and has a team that is young and inexperienced. Only one senior dots the roster, and two varsity players return from last year. There is talent with the freshmen and eighth graders, but experience and confidence is what they need. A season-opening win over Wagon Mound on Wednesday is an encouraging sign, but it’s just the first step of an intriguing journey.
District 5-2A
Coronado Leopards
Head coach: Clyde Sanchez (first year)
2018-19 record: 8-18 overall, 3-7 in District 5-2A
Key players: Andrew Jacquez, senior, 6-foot-1, forward; Ricardo Chacon, senior, 5-7, guard; Gabe Candelaria, freshman, 6-1, forward; Anthony Jaramillo, sophomore, 5-6, guard; Dustin Chavez, eighth grade, 5-5, guard.
Outlook: Sanchez fled West Las Vegas for the undersized 2A program in Gallina, and he inherits an interesting group. He has a pair of seniors and the rest of the roster is underclassmen and eighth graders. Jacquez is a capable forward who can play outside, while Candelaria is the Leopard’s Mr. Inside. If the team meshes well, Sanchez feels it could be in the running for a state tournament spot.
Escalante Lobos
Head coach: Isaac Royston (first year)
2018-19 record: 20-10 overall, 9-1 in District 5-2A. Lost to McCurdy, 68-39, in the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament
Key players: Santiago Rivas, sophomore, 5-foot-6, guard; Isaac Archuleta, sophomore, 5-7, guard; Chris Luna, sophomore, 5-7, wing; Cory Gallegos, senior, 5-10, forward; Dominic Luchetti, junior, 5-10, forward
Outlook: The Lobos are young, but talented. Rivas was a freshman starter, and already posted a 28-point performance against McCurdy on Nov. 30. Escalante lacks size, but they have speed and quickness to fuel its transition game. If the Lobos can control the tempo, they will be hard to slow down. That makes them contenders in 5-2A.
Mesa Vista Trojans
Head coach: Richard Apodaca (first year)
2018-19 record: 9-19 overall, 5-5 in District 5-2A.
Key players: Damian Trujillo, senior, 5-foot-10, wing; Danny Gollas, senior, 5-6, guard; Ryan Garcia, senior, 5-10, wing; Alejandro Trujillo, senior, 5-7, guard; David Halder, senior, 6-2, center
Outlook: It was a wild offseason, as Mesa Vista went from controversial figure Richard Martinez to Richard Apodaca just before the school year began because Martinez couldn’t obtain his coaching license. Abeyta has a strong group of seniors who improved toward the end of last season after a 2-12 start. Damian Trujillo carried a lot of the scoring load at times for the Trojans, but if the rest of the team can adjust to Apodaca’s system, he will get some needed help.
Mora Rangers
Head coach Marco Sanchez (second year)
2018-19 record: 21-10 overall, 9-1 in District 5-2A. Lost to Texico, 69-58, in the Class 2A quarterfinals
Key players: Jerome Pacheco, senior, 5-foot-11, forward; Diego Chavez, sophomore, 5-7, guard; Jesse Lujan, senior, 5-8, wing; Ryan Valdez, senior, 5-9, forward; Leopoldo Herrera, junior, 5-9, wing.
Outlook: The Rangers overcame a midseason coaching change that brought back Sanchez, who coached the program in 2014-15, to reach the 2A quarterfinals. A repeat performance might be hard considering the departure of four seniors. Pacheco, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, will be Option No. 1 on offense, but he needs help. If some of the underclassmen and players coming up from the junior varsity can do that, Mora will be a force again in the district.
Peñasco Panthers
Head coach: Brandon Gurule (third year)
2018-19 record: 6-20 overall, 1-7 in District 5-2A.
Key players: Dominic Lopez, senior, 5-foot-10, wing; Danny Esquibel, senior, 5-10, post; Elijah Lucero, sophomore, 5-9, wing; David Lucero, junior, 5-8, wing; Dominic Rael, junior, 5-6, post
Outlook: Could this be the year the Panthers become relevant in the district? Peñasco loses just one senior and has a strong junior and sophomore presence. They did lose their top scorer in Juaquine Fernandez, so the challenge will be to find someone to fill that role. While Peñasco doesn’t have size, it has length that can cause problems defensively. The district is up for grabs this season, and it could the Panthers’ for the taking.
Questa Wildcats
Head coach: Dennis Archuleta (first year)
2018-19 record: 5-19 overall, 1-9 in District 5-2A
Key players: Archuleta declined to name key players.
Outlook: Archuleta, who has been an assistant coach at Peñasco, Española Valley and Capital, gets his first shot at a varsity program. He couldn’t have a bigger rebuilding project in the Wildcats, winners of seven games over the past two seasons. Archuleta envisions a team that can play uptempo, and he feels that he some size up front to give the Wildcats an interior presence. However, he said the biggest challenge will be changing the culture of a program that has struggled mightily for the past two years.
District 7-2A
Pecos Panthers
Head coach: Ira Harge Jr. (seventh year)
2018-19 record: 27-3 overall, 6-0 in District 7-2A. Beat Newcomb, 58-37, in the Class 2A championship game
Xavier Padilla, senior, 6-foot-1, forward; Ismael Villegas, senior, 6-2, post; Anthony Armijo, senior, 5-9, guard; Juan Varela, senior, 6-1, forward; Devin Gonzales, senior, 5-9, guard
Outlook: The Panthers are primed and loaded for another banner year, one in which could bring them their fourth straight state title. Padilla and Villegas are a stout frontcourt pair, while Armijo has been a rock at guard. The one weakness the Panthers might have is depth, as some senior who didn’t get as much playing time last year will be looked upon to fill big shoes off the bench. Despite that, Pecos is clearly the top team in the district, as well as Class 2A.
Class 1A
District 1-7A
New Mexico School for the Deaf Roadrunners
Head coach: Leo Gutierrez (first year)
2018-19 record: 22-6 overall, 4-0 in District 7-1A. Lost to Fort Sumner, 69-36, in the Class 1A quarterfinals
Key players: Bruce Brewer, sophomore, 5-foot-9, guard; Luis Villalobos, senior, 6-3, post; Julio Portillo, senior, 5-9, wing; Antonio Lopez, senior, 5-10, forward
Outlook: The Roadrunners start life without Deven Thompson, the 6-foot-10 post who graduated after dominating the paint for the past four years. Brewer is a talented, pass-first point guard who will have to take on more of the scoring load. Villalobos gives NMSD some size, but it’s not the same as Thompson. The Roadrunners will still be contenders in the district, but their margin for error is much smaller.
Girls
Class 2A
District 2-2A
Academy for Technology and the Classics Phoenix
Head coach: Ron Drake (first year)
2018-19 record: 7-18 overall, 5-3 in District 2-2A
Key players: Chanelle Jaeger, freshman, 5-foot-6, wing; Perla Miramontes, eighth grade, 5-5, guard; Bella Davis, eighth grade, 5-8, wing; Charlie Kaseoglu, 5-6, wing; Naomi Lujan, junior, 5-7, forward, Valeria Cera, senior, 5-5, guard
Outlook: The Phoenix go from a senior-dominant team to a young one filled with mostly underclassmen, but they are talented. Miramontes, Jaeger and Davis can handle the ball, with Miramontes and Davis providing the shooting touch. Drake likes how they have adapted to his 2-3 zone defense and can be adept at forcing turnovers in the halfcourt. Time will tell if this team can challenge McCurdy for the district title, but all signs point to a program on the rise.
Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf Lady Wild Wolves
Head coach: Mike Velarde (second year)
2018-19 record: 5-12 overall, 3-5 in District 2-2A
Key players: Olivia Rigatti, senior, 5-foot-7, wing; Caroline Kyser, junior, 5-8, forward; Elaina Lusseiz, sophomore, 5-8, wing; Lily Clark, sophomore, 5-4, guard
Outlook: The rebuilding project continues with the co-op team. The consistency is there, but only nine players dot the roster for the second year in a row. Rigatti is the unquestioned leader of the group, but the rest are still learning the ropes of the sport and Velarde’s system. Continued improvement is a must to contend in the district, but in a district that is loaded with young, unproven players, the Wild Wolves could contend.
McCurdy Lady Bobcats
Head coach: Lucretia Williams (first year)
2018-19 record: 17-11 overall, 8-0 in District 2-2A. Lost to Peñasco, 77-35, in the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament
Key players: Jayme Bustos, senior, 5-foot-3, guard; Erika Loera, senior, 5-10, post; Jeneva Serrano, junior, 5-5, wing; Emma Lovato, freshman, 5-3, guard
Outlook: The Lady Bobcats have dominated 2-2A, but the gap is steadily shrinking. Still, a senior-loaded team is the clear favorite, thanks to Bustos and Loera, two four-year varsity players who provide a good chunk of the scoring. If the guards can take care of the ball, McCurdy should win a second straight district title and make the state tournament. If not, it opens the doors for the likes of ATC and Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf to crash the party.
Monte del Sol Lady Dragons
Head coach: Ray Roybal (third year)
2018-19 record: 2-22 overall, 2-6 in District 2-2A
Key players: Araceli Pena, sophomore, 5-foot-4, guard; Daisy Ortiz, sophomore, 5-3, guard; Mary Jane Alvarez, sophomore, 5-4, wing. Gabriella Rosas, sophomore, 5-3, guard
Outlook: The Lady Dragons are hoping a year of mostly freshmen taking their lumps will benefit them. Pena is their best all-around player, but Roybal feels the rest of the team has improved their overall skills and should take some of the pressure off of Pena. In a district full of young players, Monte del Sol is in the prefect place to continue its development and potentially contend in the district.
Tierra Encantada Lady Alacranes
Head coach: Kurtis Montoya (second year)
2018-19 record: 3-17 overall, 3-5 in District 2-2A
Key players: Abigail Rivera, sophomore, 5-foot-4, guard; Gisella Acevedo, sophomore, 5-5, wing; Crisanta Fernandez, sophomore, 5-4, guard
Outlook: After such a promising 2017-18 season, the Lady Alacranes took several steps back as an almost entire freshmen roster struggled to adjust to varsity play. With a year under their belt, can they improve and provide a challenge to the likes of McCurdy and ATC? the Lady Alacranes are very young, with no seniors on the team, and they lost leading scorer Ida Contreras to graduation. If the sophomores develop, Tierra Encantada should be competitive in district play.
District 5-2A
Coronado Lady Leopards
Head coach: Henry Gettler (first year)
2018-19 record: 2-24 overall, 0-10 in District 5-2A
Key players: Janessa Madrid, senior, 5-foot-8, forward; Jaylenne Jacquez, senior, 5-3, guard; Jazmyn Delgado, junior, 5-6, wing; Raegan Cordova, junior, 5-6, guard/wing; Leanda Chacon, senior, 5-4, forward
Outlook: Can the success from volleyball (21-3, a district title) translate to basketball? With Gettler, who was the volleyball coach, it could. Madrid has been a mainstay in the program for five years and was their leading scorer the past two seasons. Jacquez is a dependable point guard and Delgado is a solid perimeter player. The rest of the team is young and inexperienced, but if they can grow into their roles and provide some depth, the Lady Leopards will make quite the turnaround this season.
Escalante Lobos
Head coach: Rico Deyapp (first year)
2018-19 record: 9-17 overall, 5-5 n District 5-2A
Key players: Kalese Torrez, sophomore, 5-foot-9, post; Mia Terrazas, junior, 5-8, forward; Emma Maestas, freshman, guard, 5-2, Sherydan Salazar, sophomore, 5-0, guard; Zoe Archuleta, senior, 5-6, forward
Outlook: The Lady Lobos are blessed with size that the rest of the district will struggle to match, with Torrez, Terrazas and Archuleta. That helped them to a 3-0 start already and no team has broken the 30-point barrier so far. Torrez is a hard matchup in the low post, but the key to success is tied into a backcourt that is young in some places. If Deyapp can find the right mix, Escalante could challenge Peñasco not just for the district title, but also for a state championship.
Mesa Vista Trojans
Head coach: Bobby Romero (second year)
2018-19 record: 8-17 overall, 4-6 in District 5-2A
Key players: Gabriella Archuleta, senior, 5-foot-3, wing; Mia Peña, junior, 4-11, guard; Alyssa Suazo, junior, 5-4, wing; Alyssa Cervantes, junior, 5-7, forward; Anna Peña, freshman, 4-11, guard
Outlook: Romero started a youth movement a year ago and it helped the Lady Trojans to a 4-2 start in district play before a five-game losing streak ended the season. The problem is Mesa Vista lost its two best players to graduation, so the team needs to find its go-to players. They still lack size, which puts them at a distinct disadvantage against bigger teams like Escalante and Peñasco, but Romero hopes his guard play and shooting can offset that.
Mora Rangerettes
Head coach: Mark Montoya (first year)
2018-19 record: 15-12 overall, 5-5 in District 5-2A
Key players: Chrissy Cordova, junior, 5-foot-4, guard; Marisol Pacheco, junior, 5-5, wing; Dinae Pino, senior, 5-5, forward; Gabriella Duran, senior, 5-6, forward; Shanay Casados, senior, 5-5, wing
Outlook: After a streak of 14 straight postseason appearances, the Rangerettes missed out on the state tournament for a second straight year. Enter Montoya, who has been a long-time coach in a variety of sports at the school. He inherits a team that has talent, but lacks size. Cordova will step up as the lead guard, and if she can distribute the ball, Mora has some solid options. However, they will need to take care of the ball — a weakness Pecos exposed in both team’s season opener on Wednesday (a 56-24 loss).
Peñasco Panthers
Head coach: Mandy Montoya (first year)
2018-19 record: 26-4 overall, 10-0 in District 5-2A. Lost to Pecos, 62-44, in the Class 2A semifinals
Key players: Carly Gonzales, senior, 5-foot-9, post; Adrianna Tafoya, senior, 5-6, wing; Arianna MacAuley, senior, 5-9, post; Jennifer Aguilar, senior, 5-7, wing; Leandra Romero, senior, 5-3, guard
Outlook: Two years ago, the Lady Panthers were Class 2A runners-up, but a revamped class brought in some heavyweights in Texico and Pecos in the mix. Still, the core of the team remains. Gonzales is a force in the paint, and Tafoya is a sharpshooter from the perimeter for a senior-laden team. If Montoya can nurse some of the younger, less experienced players into supporting roles, Peñasco will be a force to reckon with once the state tournament rolls around in March. But Gonzales will determine how far the team will go.
Questa Wildcats
Head coach: Dale Cisneros (first year)
2018-19 record: 11-14 overall, 6-4 in District 5-2A
Key players: Kianna Passino, senior, 5-foot-3, guard; Anastacia Gonzales, senior, 5-7, center; Annaliese Rivera, sophomore, 5-5, forward; Ariana Ortega, junior, 5-5, forward
Outlook: The Lady Wildcats were the 5-2A runners-up a year ago, but it didn’t hold much weight as they missed the state tournament. This could be the year they make a breakthrough. Passino is the tone setter in the backcourt, and Questa has some size up front with Gonzales, Rivera and Ortega. Peñasco is clearly the team to beat, but the Lady Wildcats might close the gap. That could be enough to get to the postseason.
District 7-2A
Pecos Panthers
Head coach: Bryan Gonzales (first year)
2018-19 record: 23-6 overall, 4-2 in District 7-2A. Beat Mescalero Apache, 53-46, in the Class 2A championship game
Key players: Trinity Herrera, junior, 5-foot-6, forward; Alexis Gonzales, junior, 5-3, guard; Desiree Sena, senior, 5-7, post; Mistidawn Roybal, freshman, 5-4, wing; Savanah Ortiz, sophomore, 5-5, forward
Outlook: The Lady Panthers have the pieces to make another run to the Class 2A championship game, what with Herrera and Gonzales returning. Herrera is a bulldog of a player who does the dirty work on the glass (8.8 rebounds per game last season) and in the open court (4.6 steals per contest), and Gonzales has shown flashes of scoring potential. The key will be how the rest of the team picks up the slack after Pecos lost four key seniors.
Class 1A
District 1-1A
New Mexico school for the Deaf Lady Roadrunners
Head coach: Johanna Scherling (second year)
2018-19 record: 8-16 overall, 1-9 in District 1-1A
Key players: Mya Malone, senior, 5-foot-7, forward; Victoria Baca, junior, 5-2, guard; Martina Rodarte-Estrada, sophomore, 5-6, forward; Andrea Leyba, senior, 5-3, guard
Overview: In what has been a pattern over the past few years, the Lady Roadrunners will not have much depth. Malone is the team’s best returning player (7.1 PPG, 11.4 RPG), and Baca is its best ballhandler. What NMSD needs is more scoring if it wants to make some noise in a competitive district. A lot will depend on the growth of the younger players.
