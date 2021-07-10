The primary goal of the New Mexico Enchantment Alumni Game is designed to give competition to the team scheduled to compete in the The Basketball Tournament that begins next week.
But Sunday’s event, which starts at 6 p.m. in The Pit, will also be a chance to honor state basketball figures who have died in the past 12 months — including former Santa Fe High star Fedonta “JB” White.
Brandon Mason, a former UNM men’s basketball assistant coach and general manager of the Enchantment squad, said the two teams will be named Team JB White and Team Kelvin Scarborough.
White, a 6-foot-7 2020 Santa Fe High graduate, was expected to play for UNM last fall before he was fatally shot in August. Scarborough played at UNM from 1983-87 and coached at several levels in New Mexico. He died in December at the age of 56.
Mason said the dunk contest will be named after former women’s basketball player Miranda Sanchez, who died last July, and the 3-point contest will be named in honor of Mike Brown, the former Albuquerque Academy boys basketball coach who died June 30.
He added that White’s grandmother, Jude Voss, who helped raise him will be an assistant coach for Team JB White. Mason said he reached out to Voss to see if she would participate in the alumni game, especially with her grandson being prominently featured, and she quickly agreed to do it.
“It was more along the lines of honoring JB and what he brought to the community and his journey going forward,” Mason said. “We wanted to incorporate Jude into it because she did everything for him and she has done some stuff for me personally and is a good, strong person.”
Voss said this will be the first basketball game she has watched or attended since White’s death, but her relationship with Mason helped in her decision.
“I appreciate everything coach Mason has done and is doing in JB’s memory,” Voss said. “I think it’s coming from a good place and I just appreciate it.”
Mason said he also wanted to honor Scarborough because of the work he has done in the state promoting the university. He said Scarborough regularly coordinated alumni games in towns like To’hajiilee and Shiprock to bring exposure of UNM to those communities, and he helped Mason to explore ways to promote the sport in the state.
“Some people don’t know that these ideas I’ve had, I got from Kelvin Scarborough,” Mason said. “This idea [of an alumni game] I was able to do about seven years ago with [former UNM player] Cameron Bairstow, [it] was the first time we did that. We’ve been able top keep that rolling.”
This is the third time Mason has put on an alumni game at UNM, but this one had more of a purpose to it because of the Enchantment team. The game is a tune-up for the squad as it prepares for the TBT, a $1 million, winner-take-all tournament that has grown in stature nationally, in part because ESPN broadcasts it.
The Enchantment will be coached by UNM great Kenny Thomas and will include former players like J.R. Giddens, Drew Gordon, Antino Jackson, Anthony Mathis and Jamaal Smith.
“The whole point is for us to get those guys ready and to get them a chance to play with each other, and to get a chance to practice the TBT format,” Mason said. “There is a lot of stuff that is going on.”
