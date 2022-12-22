121022 jw josiah2.jpg

New Mexico forward Josiah Allick puts pressure on UTSA’s Erik Czumbel during a Dec. 10 94-76 win in The Pit. The Lobos open Mountain West Conference play Wednesday against Colorado State at home.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

He’s the guy with the Sideshow Bob hairdo and Joe Namath (fur coat and all) swagger.

And if he keeps this up, he’ll become one of the most popular Lobos in recent memory.

True to the hype surrounding his transfer to the University of New Mexico in the spring, 6-foot-8 senior power forward Josiah Allick has become part of a potent 1-2 punch in the paint for the Lobos. He’s a big reason the team is undefeated after 12 games and an even bigger reason there’s a slow resurgence in fan interest in the Lobos.

Popular in the Community