Nadia Cedillo, a member of the Santa Fe Little League Senior Softball All-Stars, pitches last year. The Seniors Softball squad, which won the state title Monday, is raising funds for a trip to Alexandria, La., for the Southwest Regional Tournament.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

The upside to the Santa Fe Little League’s unprecedented success might be the banners it will get to display.

The flip side is that the league wasn’t quite prepared for it and is looking for the community’s help in sending its two all-star teams to their respective regional tournaments later this month.

The league is pulling out all the stops in raising money for the 50/70 Intermediate Baseball and the Seniors Softball teams for their trips to Houston and Alexandria, La., respectively. It set up GoFundMe links seeking donations and a softball clinic Saturday put on by the Senior All-Stars. The league announced on Friday it will hold a dinner fundraiser Sunday afternoon at Dulce Capital Bakery and Coffee.

