Nadia Cedillo, a member of the Santa Fe Little League Senior Softball All-Stars, pitches last year. The Seniors Softball squad, which won the state title Monday, is raising funds for a trip to Alexandria, La., for the Southwest Regional Tournament.
The upside to the Santa Fe Little League’s unprecedented success might be the banners it will get to display.
The flip side is that the league wasn’t quite prepared for it and is looking for the community’s help in sending its two all-star teams to their respective regional tournaments later this month.
The league is pulling out all the stops in raising money for the 50/70 Intermediate Baseball and the Seniors Softball teams for their trips to Houston and Alexandria, La., respectively. It set up GoFundMe links seeking donations and a softball clinic Saturday put on by the Senior All-Stars. The league announced on Friday it will hold a dinner fundraiser Sunday afternoon at Dulce Capital Bakery and Coffee.
Santa Fe Little League President Aaron Ortiz said players are also hitting local businesses in search of donations on their own time. While players, parents and league officials are collectively working hard to garner financial support, Ortiz said it’s a labor of love for all involved.
“We enjoy giving them these opportunities because these will be things they will remember for a lifetime,” Ortiz said. “But there is a lot going on.”
So far, the Intermediate team has raised just over $2,000 of a $10,000 goal on its GoFundMe page, while the Seniors Softball has received almost $600 out of a $5,000 goal. Saturday’s clinic, scheduled for 8-10 a.m. at Ragle Field, will cost $40 per participant and is open to girls ages 5-14.
Dulce Capital will be selling $20 pre-made plates from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Ortiz said the goal is to ensure the teams and their parents can stay at a decent hotel and enjoy what could be almost a weeklong trip. The league does have $20,000 in reserve.
It cost $6,000 to rent vans to drive both teams, Ortiz said, and the cost of staying at a decent hotel for coaches and players is equally expensive. He added, the possibility that more teams in the future could advance to regional tournaments means more money needs to be raised to ensure they can participate.
“Obviously, we want to be able to replenish that, especially if things keep going they way they are going,” Ortiz said. “We will have teams going to the regional tournaments and we don’t want to put them in a bad spot.”
This was an unprecedented year for Santa Fe Little League, as two teams reached the regional round and three won state titles. There could be a fourth champion, as the 9-11 All-Star baseball team began its journey through its state tournament bracket with a 12-2 win over the Silver City All-Stars Friday at La Plaza Little League in Las Vegas, N.M.
Santa Fe will take on Las Vegas Little League at 10 a.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the winner’s bracket final Monday.
Pair of Santa Fe players in regional home run derby
As if the league didn’t have enough good news, this weekend provides Santa Fe Little League with another chance to bring home some hardware Sunday at the Little League West Regional Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Carolina “Beanz” Ruiz (softball) and Austin Tokoroyama (baseball) will compete in the derby, with the top four performers heading to the Little League Home Run Derby. That will take place during the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pa., in August.
Ruiz, whose sister Mariella is on the Seniors Softball team, hit 33 home runs in the local derby to become the league’s representative. It wasn’t quite the 36 Nadia Cedillo hit a year ago, but she hopes it’s a precursor of things to come.
Santa Fe Little League has won the past two regional championships. Cedillo won the West Regional derby title in 2022, while Jaslene Ramirez pulled off the feat in 2021.
“I am just glad that Santa Fe is giving me the opportunity to go to Seattle and gave my sister and her team the same opportunity [to play outside of the state],” Carolina Ruiz said.