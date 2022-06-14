ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the middle of June, and in the middle of June everyone in college basketball is a contender.
Without blinking, they’ll tell you they’re a chic pick to contend, to win a conference title, to make a postseason tournament.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is no different. The Lobos have gone eight straight seasons without a postseason appearance, finishing below .500 four times and posting a 46-75 mark in Mountain West Conference play under three coaches.
But at Tuesday’s midday practice in The Pit, it was peaches and cream for a proverbial summertime walk in the grass.
“The best teams I’ve been on, we all been cool off the court and just be solid with each other, and that obviously translates to the court,” said Morris Udeze, a 6-foot-8 graduate transfer from Wichita State.
One of six newcomers to the team, he said the big thing right now is doing things off the hardwood. As the only member of the UNM roster who’s actually played in an NCAA Tournament game, he said laughter between teammates away from the game is what bakes in the idea of sacrificing for one another — and the good of the team — when it all starts in November.
“Laughter builds, you know what I’m saying, it builds a lot,” he said.
Together with returning forward Jay Allen-Tovar and fellow transfer Josiah Allick, the Lobos finally have an inside presence that’s close to what head coach Richard Pitino envisioned when he first took the UNM job before last season.
Easily identifiable because of his thick mop of shoulder-length curly brown hair, the 6-8 Allick is the early leader in the locker room for biggest character on the team. A transfer from Missouri-Kansas City, he showed up his first day on campus wearing a fur coat — an accessory that required some doing considering it was nearly 90 degrees when he walked in.
He said it took nearly a week to figure out why he kept getting nose bleeds. New Mexico’s high, dry, sunny climate is in stark contrast his Midwestern roots where, he said, it’s sun and blue skies “about 30 days a year.”
Still recovering from ankle surgery last season, he is expected to be at full speed when preseason workouts begin in October. So far, he likes what he sees.
The Lobos return dynamic scoring guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jalen House, and return senior K.J. Jenkins and add highly touted freshman Donovan Dent to the backcourt.
“By having a lot of threats around me like that … everybody’s job gets easier when you have a lot of threats on the court because teams can’t just, like, build their entire game plan around, ‘Oh, we can just shut down the guards, make the bigs score,’ ” Allick said.
For his part, Dent said acclimating to his new surroundings is a process. He and fellow true freshmen Braden Appelhans and Quinton Webb have been assigned to the same living quarters as Udeze. Having a fifth-year senior with more experience in the same space brings a smile to Udeze’s face.
“They’re cool, even guys that don’t cause me trouble so I kind of don’t have to deal with them, they’re cool people,” Udeze said.
Dent said he helped his own cause at the team’s first workout when he threw a couple of transition lobs to Allen-Tovar.
“He’s like, ‘I like this guy,’ ” Dent said.
Pitino stressed that now is not the time for any of his players to think that playing time, lineups or depth charts will be decided. June workouts are meant solely for conditioning, team bonding and getting players used to the routine of being a college student-athlete.
“Whether it’s good or bad, however you think it’s going to go, it’s probably not going to go that way,” he said. “There’s going to be adversity thrown in front of you, individually and collectively as a team, that we never would have anticipated. And it just always seems to happen that way.”
For his part, Pitino said he’s finally able to take a step back and gather his wits now that he’s gotten Year One behind him. He and his staff will be on the road all next week recruiting for the 2023-24 roster.
Pitino led the Lobos to a 13-19 record last season but — and here comes the midsummer feel-goods again — he said having people outside the program start to raise expectations for 2022-23 is a good thing.
“Having good preseason expectations is good for enthusiasm, which we need to get back,” he said. “Obviously the program was down, COVID — all those things are connected. We need to get this town talking about the Lobos again, so it’s great when people pick you high. It’s great because it helps season tickets, it helps fan interest. All those things are important. It helps recruiting, but at the end of the day none of it really matters.”
Except winning, of course.
NOTES
Mashburn and House are not attending summer classes and haven’t yet joined the team, nor has center Sebastian Forsling. ... Pitino said the Lobos are close to finalizing their schedule. They’re waiting on a contract for an in-season tournament, which would give them a home game in The Pit. They’re also close to signing off on a road game against an unnamed opponent from a power conference, one that would presumably land UNM a decent payday. A third game is still unsettled. It involves the annual in-state affair against one of New Mexico’s three Division II schools or one of its NAIA programs. ... Appelhans was one of three Lobos not taking part in Tuesday’s active drills. While most of the team worked on set plays on the south end of the court, the 6-7 freshman joined Allick and senior Emmanuel Kuac on the south end for no-contact work. Allick is dealing with his surgically repaired ankle and Kuac is rehabbing a broken leg. Appelhans has a strained thumb. ... The Lobos get new uniforms every season now that the players’ names are on the jerseys. Just don’t expect any massive design changes. The familiar font will remain unchanged. Aside from a few tweaks to the piping, the kits should look pretty much the same.