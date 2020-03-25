Today on TV
All-DistrictBasketball
Boys
All-District 5-5A
The All-District 5-5A team, as voted by coaches in the district.
Capital — Chano Herrera, Dominic Luna, T.J. Sanchez
Santa Fe High — Fedonta “JB” White, P.J. Lovato, Cruz Martinez
Abq. High — Jude Tapia, Mehki Majedi
Abq. Sandia — Sean Johnson, Seth Garcia
Abq. Manzano — Jack Kalivoda
Abq. Rio Grande — Jonah Lopez
Player of the year — Tapia
All District 2-4A
The All-District 2-4A team, as voted by coaches in the district.
First team
Taos — Abdul Khweis, junior; Edgar Varela, junior
Española Valley — Jordan Duda, junior; Garret May, sophomore
Los Alamos — Wesley Standfield, sophomore; Harrison Frank, freshman
Pojoaque Valley — Dante Ortiz, senior
Moriarty — Tyler Oriz, senior
Second team
Taos — Anthony Padilla, sophomore; Angel Limas, senior
Española Valley — Jon Garcia, senior
Los Alamos — Gavin Campos, senior
Pojoaque Valley — Sean Aragon, junior; Noah De La Cruz, senior; Nathan Valdez, senior
Moriarty — Reyes Chavez, senior
Player of the year — Khweis
Coach of the year — Gabe Martinez, Española Valley
All-District 2-3A
The All-District 2-3A team, as voted by coaches in the district.
St. Michael’s — Devin Flores, Derek Martinez, Lucas Coriz
Santa Fe Indian School — Shaun Riley, David Arquero
West Las Vegas — John Balizan, D.J. Byron
Las Vegas Robertson — Nicholas Marrujo, Julius Vaughn, Antonio Padilla, Jesus Santiago Gonzales
Raton — Matthew Quartieri
Player of the year — Mathew Gonzales, Robertson
Coach of the year — David Rodriguez, St. Michael’s
All-District 7-2A
The All-District 7-2A team, as voted by coaches in the district.
Pecos — Xavier Padilla, Ismael Villegas, Anthony Armijo, Juan Varela, Devin Gonzales
Santa Rosa — Martin Madrid, Seth Cordova, Ricardo Chavez, Korey Padilla
Texico — Luke Phipps, David Davalos
Clayton — Rylan Ruff
All-District 5-5A
The All-District 5-5A team, as voted by coaches in the district.
Santa Fe High — Kebreya Garcia, Alexis Espinoza
Capital — Rebecca Sorensen
Abq. Sandia — Viane Cumber, Marisa Griego, Mia Roy
Abq. Manzano — Mya Williams, Mary Jane Weaver
Abq. High — Leilani Love, Tiara Pendleton
Abq. Rio Grande — Bryanna Rodriguez
Player of the year — Cumber
All District 2-4A
The All-District 2-4A team, as voted by coaches in the district.
Pojoaque Valley — Michaela Martinez, senior; Ashten Martinez, senior
Española Valley — Jasmine Baca, junior; Miranda Salazar, junior
Los Alamos — Becca Green, senior; Hannah Sanchez, senior
Moriarty — Kailei Edwards, senior
Taos — Arianna Aguilar, senior
Second team
Pojoaque Valley — Anissa Herrera, sophomore
Española Valley — Destiny Valdez, junior
Los Alamos — Natalie Gallegos, senior; Michaela Gonzales, junior
Moriarty — Aneesa Chavez, freshman; Payton Edwards, sophomore
Taos — Madelynn Quintana, sophomore; Dahnyell Martinez, sophomore
Player of the year — Michaela Martinez
Coach of the year — Joe Estrada
All District 2-3A
The All-District 2-3A team, as voted by coaches in the district.
St. Michael’s — Carisa Padilla, Lauryn Pecos
Santa Fe Indian School — Jordan Torres, Hunter Garcia
West Las Vegas — Skylin Morgan, Cameron Sandoval, Kaitlin Gonzales, Jennifer Sanchez
Las Vegas Robertson — Gabriela Trujillo, Jayden Jenkins
Raton — Anna Acosta
Players of the year — Briana Marquez, West Las Vegas; Tessa Ortiz, Robertson
Coach of the year — Miranda Martinez
All-District 7-2A
The All-District 7-2A team, as voted by coaches in the district.
Pecos — Trinity Herrera, Alexis Gonzales, Desiree Sena, Mistydawn Roybal
Texico — Ashley Hill, Rachel Phipps, Riley Rohrbach, Melissa Lewallen
Clayton — Mandy Crisp, Kaylee Mitchell
Santa Rosa —Elyse Chavez, Daelyn Pacheco]
