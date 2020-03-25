Today on TV

All-DistrictBasketball

Boys

All-District 5-5A

The All-District 5-5A team, as voted by coaches in the district.

Capital — Chano Herrera, Dominic Luna, T.J. Sanchez

Santa Fe High — Fedonta “JB” White, P.J. Lovato, Cruz Martinez

Abq. High — Jude Tapia, Mehki Majedi

Abq. Sandia — Sean Johnson, Seth Garcia

Abq. Manzano — Jack Kalivoda

Abq. Rio Grande — Jonah Lopez

Player of the year — Tapia

All District 2-4A

The All-District 2-4A team, as voted by coaches in the district.

First team

Taos — Abdul Khweis, junior; Edgar Varela, junior

Española Valley — Jordan Duda, junior; Garret May, sophomore

Los Alamos — Wesley Standfield, sophomore; Harrison Frank, freshman

Pojoaque Valley — Dante Ortiz, senior

Moriarty — Tyler Oriz, senior

Second team

Taos — Anthony Padilla, sophomore; Angel Limas, senior

Española Valley — Jon Garcia, senior

Los Alamos — Gavin Campos, senior

Pojoaque Valley — Sean Aragon, junior; Noah De La Cruz, senior; Nathan Valdez, senior

Moriarty — Reyes Chavez, senior

Player of the year — Khweis

Coach of the year — Gabe Martinez, Española Valley

All-District 2-3A

The All-District 2-3A team, as voted by coaches in the district.

St. Michael’s — Devin Flores, Derek Martinez, Lucas Coriz

Santa Fe Indian School — Shaun Riley, David Arquero

West Las Vegas — John Balizan, D.J. Byron

Las Vegas Robertson — Nicholas Marrujo, Julius Vaughn, Antonio Padilla, Jesus Santiago Gonzales

Raton — Matthew Quartieri

Player of the year — Mathew Gonzales, Robertson

Coach of the year — David Rodriguez, St. Michael’s

All-District 7-2A

The All-District 7-2A team, as voted by coaches in the district.

Pecos — Xavier Padilla, Ismael Villegas, Anthony Armijo, Juan Varela, Devin Gonzales

Notes from the north

James Barron and Will Webber discuss the significant toll the COVID-19 pandemic has had on sports locally and nationally, and also share their thoughts on a bizarre state basketball tournament that finished in front of no fans.

Santa Rosa — Martin Madrid, Seth Cordova, Ricardo Chavez, Korey Padilla

Texico — Luke Phipps, David Davalos

Clayton — Rylan Ruff

All-District 5-5A

The All-District 5-5A team, as voted by coaches in the district.

Santa Fe High — Kebreya Garcia, Alexis Espinoza

Capital — Rebecca Sorensen

Abq. Sandia — Viane Cumber, Marisa Griego, Mia Roy

Abq. Manzano — Mya Williams, Mary Jane Weaver

Abq. High — Leilani Love, Tiara Pendleton

Abq. Rio Grande — Bryanna Rodriguez

Player of the year — Cumber

All District 2-4A

The All-District 2-4A team, as voted by coaches in the district.

Pojoaque Valley — Michaela Martinez, senior; Ashten Martinez, senior

Española Valley — Jasmine Baca, junior; Miranda Salazar, junior

Los Alamos — Becca Green, senior; Hannah Sanchez, senior

Moriarty — Kailei Edwards, senior

Taos — Arianna Aguilar, senior

Second team

Pojoaque Valley — Anissa Herrera, sophomore

Española Valley — Destiny Valdez, junior

Los Alamos — Natalie Gallegos, senior; Michaela Gonzales, junior

Moriarty — Aneesa Chavez, freshman; Payton Edwards, sophomore

Taos — Madelynn Quintana, sophomore; Dahnyell Martinez, sophomore

Player of the year — Michaela Martinez

Coach of the year — Joe Estrada

All District 2-3A

The All-District 2-3A team, as voted by coaches in the district.

St. Michael’s — Carisa Padilla, Lauryn Pecos

Santa Fe Indian School — Jordan Torres, Hunter Garcia

West Las Vegas — Skylin Morgan, Cameron Sandoval, Kaitlin Gonzales, Jennifer Sanchez

Las Vegas Robertson — Gabriela Trujillo, Jayden Jenkins

Raton — Anna Acosta

Players of the year — Briana Marquez, West Las Vegas; Tessa Ortiz, Robertson

Coach of the year — Miranda Martinez

All-District 7-2A

The All-District 7-2A team, as voted by coaches in the district.

Pecos — Trinity Herrera, Alexis Gonzales, Desiree Sena, Mistydawn Roybal

Texico — Ashley Hill, Rachel Phipps, Riley Rohrbach, Melissa Lewallen

Clayton — Mandy Crisp, Kaylee Mitchell

Santa Rosa —Elyse Chavez, Daelyn Pacheco]

