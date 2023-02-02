Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium was dark — except for one overhead light shining on the Capital High wrestling mat in the middle of the court.

Sauntering down the stairs on the gym’s west side and circling the mat came the Capital Jaguars, with members of the elementary school-level club team that head coach Marcos Gallegos hopes are the future of his program, as well as the future of wrestling in the city.

This was the backdrop to the final match of the All-City Duals meet between host Capital and crosstown District 5-5A rival Santa Fe High on Thursday night. While it represented the meet’s return after about a decade’s absence, the All-City Duals, which included St. Michael’s, also was an attempt at drumming up support and interest in a sport that often lurks in the shadows behind basketball during the winter.

Popular in the Community