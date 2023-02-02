Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium was dark — except for one overhead light shining on the Capital High wrestling mat in the middle of the court.
Sauntering down the stairs on the gym’s west side and circling the mat came the Capital Jaguars, with members of the elementary school-level club team that head coach Marcos Gallegos hopes are the future of his program, as well as the future of wrestling in the city.
This was the backdrop to the final match of the All-City Duals meet between host Capital and crosstown District 5-5A rival Santa Fe High on Thursday night. While it represented the meet’s return after about a decade’s absence, the All-City Duals, which included St. Michael’s, also was an attempt at drumming up support and interest in a sport that often lurks in the shadows behind basketball during the winter.
A crowd of about 500 watched as the Jaguars went 2-0 against the Horsemen and Demons, while Santa Fe High downed St. Michael’s in their dual, but the meet lasted roughly 75 minutes from the first whistle that started the Jaguars-Horsemen rumble to Jaguars 114-pounder Avelino Trujillo’s pin of Demon Mateo Tapia in the first period. The evidence of lagging interest in the sport showed in the number of matches the three teams competed in for the event — a grand total of 12 in the three duals, and 11 were by pin.
Gallegos, Capital’s 19-year head coach, said the goal of the All-City meet is to create an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation for the sport, which he sees in other parts of the state.
“You go to the [Rio Rancho] Cleveland-Rio Rancho duals — packed house,” Gallegos said. “You go Cleveland-[Albuquerque] Volcano Vista — packed house. Belen and Los Lunas, those guys hate each other, and the place is packed when they wrestle. It’s like basketball here, but I would like to create that kind of environment.”
Last season was supposed to champion the return of the All-City Duals, but snow postponed it and the teams did not have an open date to reschedule the meet. This time, the weather cooperated and the teams got their chance to taste the experience.
It’s why Gallegos set the mood with the single gym light shining over the mat, giving it an almost state tournament quality to it. It was a design the competitors took note of, and relished. Demons senior 138-pounder Jeremiah Padilla said he hopes it begins to attract youth wrestlers and leaves an impression they want to experience, as well.
“It’s a really good thing for these little kids to come watch us,” Padilla said. “Growing up, all the high school kids were role models for us. We always wanted to be good like them. We want to be state champions like them. Seeing the little kids out here, it is nice to be a role model.”
Patrick Garcia, a former Santa Fe High assistant who now pilots the St. Michael’s program, said the duals provide a chance for wrestlers, many of whom have competed together or against each other for years on club and high school teams, to battle familiar foes to for city or personal pride. More important, he added, is that the meet can be a recruiting tool for prospective competitors. The duals give the schools a chance to have an atmosphere that, while on a smaller scale, is similar to the larger crowds for football and basketball games among the “Big Three.”
“It’s bigger than [recruiting], because the rivalries do exist,” Garcia said. “These are heated matches because we see each other as rivals. This is perfect.”
Even though only one match went the full 6 minutes, the atmosphere in the gym was energetic, with football players from all three schools showing up to support their schools. While the meet had a mostly friendly vibe, there was a moment when the competitive undercurrent of the city rivalries bubbled to the surface. After Tapia pinned Xander Archuleta of St. Michael’s in the 114 match, Archuleta shoved Tapia and had to be restrained by coaches from attacking Tapia. Archuleta was ejected from the building, and teammate Mathias Duran, a 189-pounder, said it was unfortunate his teammate lost his cool, even though he said there was some trash-talking occurring on the mat and in the stands from Demons wrestlers.
“My teammate made a poor decision, but it happens in the heat of the moment,” Duran said.
The meet represented the first of three consecutive days of competition for the Horsemen, who travel to Moriarty Friday and Saturday for the District 2-1A/4A duals that complete the regular season. Then comes the first-ever state regional championships, as the New Mexico Activities Association tweaked the sport with a tournament that feeds the top seven finishers from Region 1 and 2 in Class 1A/4A and 5A to the state tournament. The NMAA merged Class 1A/3A with 4A to make just two wrestling classifications.
Duran said having a heavy schedule this weekend will prepare wrestlers for next week, as they could see up to six matches in one day.
“For me, my [overall] record doesn’t matter,” Duran said. “It’s more of, I have a goal. To get my goal, I’m gonna take ’em all on. That’s how I approached it in football.”
Gallegos said it is important to give the sport its own flair, because each of the programs have struggled with fielding full teams. Capital was the closest to fielding a full team, having to forfeit matches in two weight classes against the Demons and neither team fielded wrestlers at 133. St. Michael’s lost to the Jaguars by a 48-18 count, but won three of the four matches that played out on the mat.
Santa Fe High won its three matches against the Horsemen — all by pins — in a 42-6 victory. Garcia, Gallegos and Santa Fe High head coach Joe Jiron hope the All-City Duals help spark interest in a sport that has been in decline nationally on the boys side.
“I would love to get to something where we can put on a show for people, and kids come out and wrestle their tails off and know what it’s like to be a superstar for that one moment,” Gallegos said.